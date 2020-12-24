eDiscovery Market Set to Grow USD 24.12 Billion by 2026

According to the research study, the global eDiscovery market in 2019 was approximately USD 12.61 Billion. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 9.7% and is anticipated to reach over USD 24.12 Billion by 2026.

Electronic discovery or eDiscovery is a process where electronic data is pursued, traced, acquired and reviewed with an intention of evidence legal case or lawsuit. The eDiscovery software permits legal professionals to eDiscovery process to produce electronic documents for the lawsuit purpose. The eDiscovery is also used in assisting clients and their legal department informing legal arguments and defenses with the use of electronic documents and data.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Top Market Players

Some of the essential players operating in the eDiscovery market, but not restricted to include Catalyst, ZyLAB, AccessData, CloudNine, Advanced Discovery, Conduent, Deloitte, Commvault, Driven, FRONTEO, Epiq, IBM, FTI, KLDiscovery, Ipro, Logikcull, Micro Focus, Lighthouse, Nuix, Microsoft, Relativity, Veritas, OpenText, Ricoh and Thomson Reuters.

Global eDiscovery Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis

Hardware

Software

Global eDiscovery Market: By Deployment Segmentation Analysis

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global eDiscovery Market: By Enterprise Size Segmentation Analysis

SME’s

Large Enterprises

Global eDiscovery Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

BFSI

Retail Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT And Telecommunication

Government

Energy and Utility

Others

The eDiscovery market is segmented based on component, deployment, enterprise size, vertical and region. On the basis of components, the market is classified into hardware and software. On the basis of deployment segmentation, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. In terms of vertical, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, retail sector, healthcare, manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, government, energy and utility, others.

The eDiscovery market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the eDiscovery industry by practically splitting the market based on component, deployment, enterprise size, vertical and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

