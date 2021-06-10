Edifying: Huge growth in post covid-19 for the Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market

As per the report recently published by Research Dive, the global industrial sludge treatment chemical market is categorized into five main segments by type, sludge type, process treatment, end use, and region.

By Type- The coagulants sub-segment is set to witness a rise in revenue from $3,170.5 million in 2018 to over $4,868.4 million by 2026. The process of coagulation involves the use of chemicals to destabilize colloids by vigorously mixing it in which in turn neutralizes the charge. With its demand in the paper and pulp industry, the coagulants sub-segment is set to help the market grow even further. By Sludge Type- The activated sludge type segment is predicted to garner revenue of $3,160.6 million by 2026 rising from $2,066.4 million in 2018. This growth is credited to the extensive use of activated sludge in the process of aeration. This process helps convert soluble organic matter into biological flocculants. By Process Treatment- The conditioning and stabilization treatment sub-segment is set to a surge in revenue of $3,145.1 million by 2026 at a steady CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Various industries use the conditioning and stabilization process to extract any pathogens found in the sludge. This has led to the sub-segment’s significant growth in the market. By End Use- The food and beverage sub-segment hold the highest market share and expected to gain revenue of $1,074.1 million by 2026, rising from $942.8 million in 2018 at a steady CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. The large quantity of impure water produced by the food and beverage industry has led to the large scale use of sludge treatment that has led to the growth of the market in the forecast period. Region – The Asia-Pacific region is set to dominate the market with an increase in revenue from $1,406.9 million in 2018 to over $2,287.4 million by 2026. The region has been seeing scope of growth due to a surge in the number of industries which discard huge amounts of sludge.

Global Market Scenario

According to the latest report by Research Dive, the global industrial sludge treatment chemical market is predicted to gain revenue of $7,727.7 million by 2026 at a steady CAGR of 5.9%. Waste water produced by industries contains contaminants that could cause harm to the ecosystem which can be avoided by converting it into sludge. This requirement is set to add to the growth of the market.

Major Market Players

The key players of the global industrial sludge treatment chemical market include The Dow Chemical Company, Kamira OYJ, Accepta Water Treatment, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Amcon Inc., BASF SE, Ecolab Incorporated, Hubbard-Hall Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Ovivo Inc., and Beckart Environment.

