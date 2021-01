Edible Oils Market 2020- Current Scenario, Market Share, Future Opportunities, CAGR and Forecast to 2026

To know the trends and opportunities in this industry, Edible Oils Market research report is anytime a best solution to go for. This market report presents the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020-2026. This market report provides wide-ranging analysis of the market structure along with evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. For creating sustainable and profitable business strategies, valuable and actionable market insights are significant for all time and Edible Oils business report helps with the same.

The Major players profiled in this report include Adani Wilmar Limited, Associated British Foods plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Global Canopy, Olympic Foods Ltd. American Vegetable Oils, Inc, Cargill, BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L., Fuji Vegetable Oil, Ruchi Soya Industries, Adams Group, ACH Food Companies, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC, United Plantations Berhad, CHS Inc.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Edible Oils Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Vegetable Oils, Industrial Oils, Animal-Derived Oils),

End-Use (Food, Animal Feeds, Non-Food uses)

Unique structure of the report

Global Edible Oils Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 87.60 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 131.91 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits of strong supply chain of chain of edible oil products and retail outlets.

Edible oil is extracted from vegetables, fruits and animals. These are most extensively used for cooking, though occasionally oils like coconut oil, almond oil and peanut oil are used for personal care in the making of hair oils and soaps. The various types of edible oils are available commercially but soybean, palm, rapeseed, and sunflower oils are prevalent among buyers. The consumption of canola oil, soybean oil, mustard oil, and olive oil in increasing at a high rate. The edible oils are used in both food and non-food items.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

The strong supply chain of chain of edible oil products and established chain of retail outlets is one of the diver for market growth.

Increasing demand from growing population and rising household income is driving the market towards growth.

Lack of production of edible oil is likely to restrain the market growth

The government regulations regarding plastic materials used in packaging may restraint the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

In February, 2016, Adani Wilmar Ltd. Launched diabetic care oil “VIVO Fortune”which will help in controlling Type 2 Diabetes as diabetes is one of the fastest growing disease and the product is targeted at upper age segment.

In September 2016, Cargill launched a new product line of sunflower oil certified as non-genetically modified to capture consumers who are looking for organic and natural oil. The new launch will increase the market share of the company.

