Edible Flakes Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2020, Top Companies: Nature’s Path Foods; Bagrry’s; Patanjali Ayurved.; GD Foods; Marico; The Hain Celestial

Global edible flakes market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various benefits and additional functionalities that these products offer to the food & beverage industry.

Edible flakes are additional bakery ingredients utilized in various food applications to provide enhanced appeal to the goods, while improving the colour, texture and modifying the overall taste of the product they are applied in. These flakes are generally coloured, flavoured adding an extra dimension to the baked goods’ appeal and flavouring.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global edible flakes market are General Mills Inc.; Kellogg Co.; POST HOLDINGS, INC.; The Quaker Oats Company; Nestlé; H. & J. Brüggen Kg; Nature’s Path Foods; Bagrry’s India Ltd.; Patanjali Ayurved.; GD Foods; Marico; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; Rubin Mühle GmbH; foodcare.pl; Crystal Candy; CAB Foods (PTY) Ltd; www.sweettreatsupply.com and Surbiton Sugarcraft among others.

Global Edible Flakes Market Scope and Market Size

Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food products in various developing regions of the world is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing need for healthy diet and processed food products is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Changes in the lifestyles of individuals to adopt a more healthier product base is expected to drive the growth of the market

Various health and nutritional benefits associated with the consumption of flakes consumption is expected to drive the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the availability of alternate products is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Significant rise in the population suffering from lactose intolerance is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Overutilization/overeating of these flakes can cause negative effects on the body which is expected to restrict the growth of the market

