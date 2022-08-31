Screenshot from the most recent trailer for the upcoming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Pic credit score: CD Projekt Purple and Studio Set off

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners launch date on Netflix is confirmed for September 13, 2022.

On August 30, 2022, the official Twitter account for the upcoming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners by Studio Set off unveiled a brand new attractive key visible that includes the character Lucy.

A Cyberpunk: Edgerunners NSFW trailer was additionally launched on Netflix’s official YouTube channel hyping up its imminent premiere! The opening theme music is “This Fffire” and might be carried out by Franz Ferdinand.

You may see the brand new key visible right here:

Key visible for the upcoming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, that includes Lucy. Pic credit score: @NetflixAnime/Twitter

You may watch the brand new trailer right here:

Official trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

The trailer focuses on Lucy introducing David to the digital world that solely cyborgs are capable of entry. David’s thoughts is blown away by this new, intense, psychedelic world that Lucy is part of and is impressed to change into an edgerunner – a mercenary outlaw, also called a cyberpunk. The trailer additionally exhibits some sneak peeks of upcoming bloody battles between David and his crew, and their cyborg enemies.

Lucy makes a poignant assertion to David, “You don’t make a reputation as a cyberpunk, by how you reside, you’re remembered by the way you die.”

Screenshot from the most recent trailer for the upcoming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Pic credit score: CD Projekt Purple and Studio Set off

Who’re the Japanese solid members?

CD PROJEKT RED Japan’s official Twitter account revealed the Japanese solid:

KENN – David

Aoi Yuki – Lucy

Hiroki Touchi – Maine

Michiko Kaiden – Dorio

Takako Honda – Kiwi

Wataru Takagi – Pilar

Tomoyo Kurosawa – Rebecca

Kazuhiko Inoue – Faraday

Yurika Hino – Gloria

Kenjiro Tsuda – Ripperdoc

Screenshot from the most recent trailer for the upcoming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Pic credit score: CD Projekt Purple and Studio Set off

What’s the plot of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

The story facilities on a avenue child named David Martinez, who’s making an attempt to outlive in Evening Metropolis – a futuristic, technologically superior place the place individuals are obsessive about improving their our bodies utilizing cybernetic implants, and different kinds of physique modifications. With the whole lot to lose our hero decides that in an effort to keep alive he should change into an “edgerunner” – a mercenary outlaw that’s also called a “cyberpunk”. However with our hero’s reckless angle will he have the ability to survive the corruption and risks of this dystopian world?

Who’re the members of the manufacturing crew?

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners manufacturing crew members embody:

Director – Hiroyuki Iamishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare)

Animation – Studio Set off

Character designer and animation director – Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia, BNA: Model New Animal)

Artistic director – Hiromi Wakabayashi (Kill a Kill, Promare)

Scriptwriters – Masahiko Otsuka (Star Wars: Visions ‘The Elder’) and Yoshiki Usa (SSSS.Gridman, SSS.Dynazenon artistic director)

Assistant director – Hiroyuki Kaneko

Assistant character designers – Yuto Kaneko and Yusuke Yoshigaki

Music composer – Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill video games)

Showrunner and govt producer – Rafal Jaki (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher: Ronin)

Extra govt producers – Dylan Thomas, Taiki Sakurai, Yoshiki Usa

Producers – Satoru Homma, Bartosz Sztybor, Saya Elder

What’s the recreation Cyberpunk 2077 about?

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime by Studio Set off is impressed by CD PROJEKT RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 recreation. The open-world, action-adventure story takes place in Evening Metropolis – a megapolis obsessive about energy, glamour, and physique modification utilizing cybernetic implants.

You play the sport as V, who’s a mercenary outlaw trying to find a one-of-a-kind cybernetic implant that can grant its person immortality. Throughout the recreation you may customise V’s cyberware, skillset, and playstyle to maintain issues fascinating. As V explores the world his selections have an effect on the story and world round him with fascinating twists.

In November 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 was launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC.

