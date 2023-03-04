Edgerunners’ Just Won Anime Of The Year

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Netflix

I keep in mind a time when everybody had forgotten CDPR had ever even introduced that Cyberpunk 2077 was getting a companion anime, as everybody was swept up within the recreation’s launch and its numerous points, and we merely didn’t hear about it for an especially very long time.

Properly, when Cyberpunk: Edgerunners lastly did arrive from TRIGGER, it shocked everybody with its high quality. It was excess of only a companion piece, however one thing that elevated your complete world of Evening Metropolis, and was so fashionable it sparked a gross sales resurgence for the sport itself two years after launch.

Now, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been honored with certainly one of anime’s highest awards, because it has received Anime of the Yr on the 2023 Anime Awards. It’s not an Emmy, however on the planet of anime, it’s about as shut as you get.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners Netflix

It’s a fairly attention-grabbing awards checklist, on condition that Edgerunners solely took one different predominant award apart from anime of the 12 months, Finest English voice performing by Zach Aguilar as David in Edgerunners. In any other case, right here’s the checklist, the place Demon Slayer, Assault on Titan and SPY x FAMILY took dwelling extra awards individually:

Anime of the Yr – Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

– Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Finest Anime Director – Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Leisure District Arc

– Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Leisure District Arc Finest Anime Movie – Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Finest Anime Tune – “The Rumbling” by SiM, Assault on Titan Ultimate Season Half 2

– “The Rumbling” by SiM, Assault on Titan Ultimate Season Half 2 Finest Anime Rating – Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano, Assault on Titan Ultimate Season Half 2

– Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano, Assault on Titan Ultimate Season Half 2 Finest Comedy Anime – SPY x FAMILY

– SPY x FAMILY Finest Fantasy Anime – Demon Slayer: Leisure District Arc

– Demon Slayer: Leisure District Arc Finest Romance Anime – Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare -Extremely Romantic

– Kaguya-sama: Love is Warfare -Extremely Romantic Finest Persevering with Anime Collection – One Piece

– One Piece Finest Animation – Demon Slayer: Leisure District Arc

– Demon Slayer: Leisure District Arc Finest Unique Anime – Lycoris Recoil

– Lycoris Recoil Finest Anime Character Design – Akira Matsushima, Demon Slayer: Leisure District Arc

– Akira Matsushima, Demon Slayer: Leisure District Arc Finest New Anime Collection – SPY x FAMILY

– SPY x FAMILY Finest Most important Anime Character – Eren Jaeger, Assault on Titan Ultimate Season Half 2

– Eren Jaeger, Assault on Titan Ultimate Season Half 2 Finest Supporting Anime Character – Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

– Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY Finest Motion Anime – Demon Slayer: Leisure District Arc

– Demon Slayer: Leisure District Arc Finest Drama Anime – Assault on Titan Ultimate Season Half 2

– Assault on Titan Ultimate Season Half 2 Finest Voice Appearing Efficiency (Japanese) – Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger in Assault on Titan Ultimate Season Half 2

– Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger in Assault on Titan Ultimate Season Half 2 Finest Voice Appearing Efficiency (English) – Zach Aguilar, David Martinez in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

– Zach Aguilar, David Martinez in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Finest Anime Ending Sequence – “Comedy” by Gen Hoshino, Storyboard and Course from Atsushi Nishigori, SPY x FAMILY

– “Comedy” by Gen Hoshino, Storyboard and Course from Atsushi Nishigori, SPY x FAMILY Finest Anime Opening Sequence – “The Rumbling” by SiM, Storyboard and Course from Takashi Kojima, Assault on Titan Ultimate Season Half 2

– “The Rumbling” by SiM, Storyboard and Course from Takashi Kojima, Assault on Titan Ultimate Season Half 2 Finest “Should Defend at All Prices” Anime Character – Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

For those who’re maintaining rating, that’s 4 awards for Demon Slayer, six for Assault on Titan and 5 for SPY x FAMILY, with two awards only for Anya Forger alone. Properly-deserved.

There are not any plans for a second season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. This isn’t to say they received’t ever do an anime collection once more, however as we all know, it’s onerous to get second seasons out of TRIGGER particularly, and this was meant to be a one-off venture. So simply take pleasure in it as a whole story.

Comply with me on Twitter, YouTube, Fb and Instagram. Subscribe to my free weekly content material round-up e-newsletter, God Rolls.

Decide up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller collection and The Earthborn Trilogy.