Edgerrin James Net Worth – How rich this legendary American Footballer is?

He is a 44-year-old former professional football player from the US. He is best known for being a running back in the National Football League (NFL) for 11 years. James was chosen by the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Draft in 1999, and they signed him. As of 2022, Edgerrin James is thought to have a net worth of $40 million or so.

Edgerrin James has a net worth of $40 million. He used to play football in the United States. James was a member of the football team at the high school where he went in Florida.

The University of Miami took him in. He became one of the best running backs at the university. For James, his professional career began in 1999 when the Indianapolis Colts chose him in the first round of the draught. This led to a $49 million rookie contract. He proved that he was good when he was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1999 by the Associated Press and won the NFL rushing title in his first two years.

After the Colts let James go in 2006, the Cardinals signed him to a four-year deal worth $30 million. In 2009, he didn’t play for the Cardinals in the NFL playoffs because his time with them was not good enough. When his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his three children died, he has kicked off the team.

Early Life

When did Edgerrin James come into the world? He was born on August 1, 1978, in Immokalee, Florida, in the United States of America. He was born into a big family. When James was a child, there were four other people in his family, too. His mother used to call him the man of the house. She told him that he should act like a responsible person from the time that he was a child.

It was in Florida that he went to Immokalee High School in order to learn about things. In school, he was always the best running back. When it came to running backs, he was the best.

Personal Life

Edgerrin James was in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Andia Wilson, for a long time. Leukemia took Andia’s last breath on April 14, 2009. She had been ill for a long time. She died, but Andia had four kids with James before she died. Sources say he has two more kids. However, he hasn’t talked about the mother of his two kids. James is now living in Miami, Florida, with his six children.