Edge Computing Market : Overview Report by 2020, Covid-19 Analysis, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026

Global Edge Computing Market, By Component (Hardware, Gateways, Micro Data Centers, Platform, Solution, Services), Technology (Mobile Edge Computing, Fog Computing), Application (Smart Cities, Location Services, Analytics, Environmental Monitoring, Optimized Local Content, Data Caching, Augmented Reality, Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, Government & Public, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Telecom & IT, Retail, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Edge Computing Market

Global Edge Computing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.11 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 21.69 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 33.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing adoption of IoT and overload on cloud infrastructure.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the edge computing market are Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Dell, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SixSq Sàrl, FogHorn Systems, Vasona Networks Inc., MachineShop Inc., Saguna Networks Ltd., Vapor IO, Violin Systems LLC, Aricent Inc., ADLINK Technology Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, and SAP SE.

Market Definition: Global Edge Computing Market

Edge computing can be described as a modern technology that is based on a distributed computing system which simply means that a number of different users can access the data from a number of different devices that are connected with each other. The concept behind edge computing is that the users have access to the various resources and data at their disposal wirelessly.

Edge Computing Market Restraints:

Concerns pertaining to hacks and cyber security in edge computing is expected to restrain the market growth

Due to the modern nature of edge computing there is a lack of standardization and issues in operations and integration of edge computing, this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2017, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and China Mobile Limited announced in a collaboration initiation of a smart stadium project at the Beijing South Railway Station. In the collaboration China Mobile Limited is expected to integrate Huawei’s MEC@CloudEdge solution with the edge gateway at the station.

In May 2017, Microsoft and Cisco announced collaboration in which Microsoft’s Azure IoT studio is expected to be incorporated and integrated with Cisco Fog deployments.

Edge Computing Market Drivers:

Widespread usage and adoption of IoT leading to overload on cloud foundation is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing levels of adoption and applications in a number of different industry verticals is also expected to drive the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Edge Computing Market

Global edge computing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of edge computing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Edge Computing Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by MarketDigits team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Edge Computing Market Reports – Table of Contents

Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

Assumptions and Research Methodology Executive Summary: Global Edge Computing Market Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancements

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Recent Developments

Global Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Global Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector Global Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology Global Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application Global Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user Global Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region North America Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecast Latin America Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecast Competitive Landscape

