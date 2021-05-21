Edge Computing Market: North America is the Largest Regional Market Accounting for 46% Share of the total Market Value Forecast 2020 to 2030

Edge Computing Market: North America is the Largest Regional Market Accounting for 46% Share of the total Market Value Forecast 2020 to 2030

The Demand for Edge Computing market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4761

Edge computing products facilitate enhanced processing power and data transmission between connected devices. Shift in consumer preference for smart devices over conventional vehicles, and homes drives the demand for edge computing components such as services, software, and edge-managed platforms. Industrial automation trends that employ artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to curb costs and increase production capacities also contributes to growth.

The global edge computing market exhibits a skyrocketing growth trajectory with 30% CAGR during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Edge computing sensors, and routers act as input mechanisms for industrial automation. When combined with edge-managed platforms, organizations can remotely monitor, and control production processes. Market players are investing in expanding their global footprint in high-growth regions such as East Asia.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4761

Key Takeaways of Edge Computing Market Study

North America leads global sales with 46% share of the total market value. Presence of prominent edge computing companies in the US are primary drivers of growth for market players.

South Asia & Oceania offers the most lucrative opportunities with the highest double-digit growth rate of 32% during the forecast period. Surge in economic digitization of countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia is pushing the adoption of edge computing in this region.

Energy & utilities accounts for the largest share of the market value. The 18% share can be accredited to cost efficiency and enhanced control over energy grids offered by edge computing products.

Datacenters is the most financially rewarding application segment with a meteoric 32.5% CAGR through 2030. Innovation in infrastructure and data transmission models drive the demand from this application segment.

Hardware is the most selling component segment with more than 46% share of the total market revenue. Surging adoption of AI, ML, and the Internet of Things (IoT) furthers the demand for hardware components such as edge nodes, sensors, and routers.

Edge computing services offer the most remunerative opportunities with a stupendous 31.5% CAGR during the projection period. Disruptive start-ups working on AI, ML, and IoT leverage the cost efficiency of edge computing services over buying hardware. This is a major driver for growth of this component segment.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on ICT Landscape

Vaccine Management Solution Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5466/vaccine-management-solution-market

Photodiodes Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/1664/photodiode-market

Biometrics Middleware Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/1882/biometric-middleware-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/06/04/1863870/0/en/Legacy-IT-Giants-Eyeing-to-Consolidate-Global-Structured-Cabling-Market-finds-Fact-MR-study.html

The Edge Computing market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global Endobronchial Valves market.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Edge Computing market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4761

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com