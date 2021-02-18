Edge Computing in Automotive Market Size, Demand and Technology Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global “Edge Computing in Automotive Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Edge Computing in Automotive market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Edge Computing in Automotive industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

The Edge Computing in Automotive Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% over the forecast period (2021-2026)

Request a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592969/edge-computing-in-automotive-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=133

Top Leading Companies of Global Edge Computing in Automotive Market are Altran Inc, Belden Inc., Digi International Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., General Electric Company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., ltd., Litmus Automation, Azion Technologies Ltd and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Connected Cars Dominate the Edge Computing in Automotive Market

– Without arbitrating personal information, Edge Computing technology allows transportation agencies to locate vehicle data related to speed, location, and trajectory – allowing better management of traffic flow as the capability to discuss specific problems in real-time. So, in addition to transferring information to the driver, connected cars will communicate information to transportation agencies to intensify their knowledge of real-time road conditions, as well as create historical data that will assist agencies better plan and allocate prospective resources (which are typically stretched far too thin).

– Driver assistance methods like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) or the automatic emergency braking, which are available in several vehicles already now, will be connected in the prospect. Thus, the advantages of these systems will grow even further. For instance, Bosch has seen into this future and examined what connected cars will be able to achieve using technologies that by then will be extensive: wrong-way driver warning, extremely automated driving, and smartphone integration.

– Also, as early as 2018, the PSA Group marketed vehicles provided with driver-controlled automated driving functions to help drivers in monotonous traffic jams on expressways (with Traffic Jam Assist) and parking plans. Delegated driving enhances safety in driving conditions, especially sensitive to driver inattention, and hence stops the bulk of accidents linked to human error.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– North America accounted for the largest market share and is projected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast years as the consumer and business sectors in the region rely on IoT devices. Higher cloud adoption in the region is contributing to the continued transition toward technology. The development of innovative concepts, such as autonomous cars, within the region is also expected to propel the regional market growth in the years to come.

– Also, the region is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large number of edge computing vendors and increasing technology adoption among North American enterprises for leveraging new technologies, such as 5G.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592969/edge-computing-in-automotive-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=133

Important Features that are under offering and key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of the Edge Computing in Automotive market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Edge Computing in Automotive market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Edge Computing in Automotive market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Edge Computing in Automotive Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Edge Computing in Automotive industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082592969?mode=su?mode=133

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.