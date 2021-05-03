Edge AI Software Market: Global Key Factors, Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

“The considerable growth in the use of wearable devices is a potential factor, which is expected to drive the growth of edge AI software, as they need computing on-the-go and cannot depend on distant cloud services. With the proliferation of digital devices, edge AI software is expected to gain significant market traction in the coming years.”

The global edge AI software market size to grow from USD 590 million in 2020 to USD 1,835 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing enterprise workloads on the cloud and rapid growth in the number of intelligent applications are expected to drive the adoption of the edge AI solutions and services. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the edge AI software market size based on component, type, GNSS receiver, application, vertical, and region.

As the world braces for the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, every industry has been affected. To mitigate pandemic risks, organizations around the world are taking adequate measures such as remote working capabilities, remote asset maintenance and monitoring, plant automation, and telehealth. A high positive impact has been witnessed in the healthcare vertical, as firms have started realizing the potential of edge AI software in combating the impact of COVID-19. This has led to increased funding and research to keep businesses safe and secure across the value chain. It is expected that the market will witness slow growth during the pandemic and bounce back with a higher adoption rate across verticals post-pandemic. Organizations worldwide have been using digital infrastructure to continue with their usual business activities as it serves as essential infrastructure. Healthcare, the public sector, and education verticals are adopting digitalization at an unprecedented rate. Several clouds and edge companies are offering their computational services for free to the frontline workers to reduce the impact of COVID-19.

The system integration and testing services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The training and consulting services segment is expected to account for the largest market size, while the system integration and testing services segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The technicalities involved in implementing edge AI software solutions boost the growth of training and consulting services while the need to ensure the interoperability of edge AI software with hardware components from different vendors would boost the growth of system integration and testing services.

The video and image recognition segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

The edge AI software market by data source has been segmented into video and image recognition, speech recognition, biometric data, sensor data, and mobile data. Video and image content analysis have introduced the automation of tasks due to advancements made in deep learning. They help to automatically recognize temporal and spatial events in videos and images. A person who moves suspiciously, traffic signs that are not obeyed, the sudden appearance of flames, and smoke are few events detected through video and image content analysis.

Energy management application segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The edge AI software market by application has been segmented into autonomous vehicles, access management, video surveillance, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, telemetry, energy management, and others (point of sales, field service support, precision agriculture, AR/VR, and smart wearables). Using edge AI for energy management can reduce the overall costs and optimize the energy consumption by applying various techniques for predicting the optimal load of the system in real-time leading to its growth in edgeAI software market.

Among regions, North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period

The organizations in North America, especially the US, have leveraged the benefits of AI, ML, and deep learning technologies to stay ahead in the market. The region has well-established economies, which enable edge AI software vendors to invest in new technologies. Furthermore, it is regarded as the center of innovation where major IT players are rolling out intelligent devices and collaborating with other companies in the edge AI software market.

Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Edge AI software market.

By Company: Tier I: 34%,Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

Tier I: 34%,Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23% By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Managers: 20%

C-Level Executives: 50%, D-Level Executives: 30%, and Managers: 20% By Region: APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, North America: 25%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

Research Coverage

The market study covers the edge AI software market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, applications, data source, vertical, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall edge AI software market and its sub segments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.