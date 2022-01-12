Edgar Ramírez comes to Portugal to shoot a film with a character inspired by Fernando Pessoa

“Nobody’s Heart” is a project by the Catalan filmmaker Isabel Coixet. Filming begins this month.

Edgar Ramírez is 44 years old.

The recordings for “Nobody’s Heart” start this January in Portugal. It is a film by the Catalan filmmaker Isabel Coixet. Edgar Ramírez is one of the protagonists when he plays a fictional character inspired by the poet Fernando Pessoa.

According to the Efe news agency, the film is being shot in Lisbon. In addition to Ramírez, the cast also includes British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The story is based on the short story “Cork” by the writer William Boyd.

The action takes place in the 1930s and revolves around Lili Campendonc, a woman who gets involved with an enigmatic cork manufacturer whom she inherited from her recently deceased husband. Agostinho Boscán (Edgar Ramírez) is this Fernando Pessoa-inspired collaborator.

