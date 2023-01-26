Eddie Murphy Names The Most Naturally Funny Person Ever

Eddie Murphy, no slouch himself within the comedy division, was requested by Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday to call essentially the most naturally humorous individual he ever met. (Watch the video beneath.)

“Redd Foxx,” Murphy mentioned.

“That’s an important reply,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Reside” host replied.

“With out even attempting, simply naturally humorous,” Murphy mentioned. “Simply every thing that got here out of his mouth was humorous.”

Foxx, the stand-up comedian and “Sanford and Son” (1972-77) star who died in 1991, would doubtless be touched by the shoutout.

Murphy provided a macabre postscript to his reward: Foxx met his demise on the set of “The Royal Household,” a sitcom Murphy was producing. The bawdy funnyman collapsed throughout a rehearsal of the CBS comedy and later died on the hospital, The New York Instances reported in its obituary.

“He had a coronary heart assault on the present,” Murphy mentioned. “That’s how humorous he was. They thought he was joking.”

Kimmel famous the irony as a result of a part of Foxx’s shtick as a grumpy junk vendor on “Sanford and Son” was to feign coronary heart assaults.

