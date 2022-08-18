British YouTuber and boxer, JJ “KSI” was seen sharing his response to sports activities promoter Eddie Hearn revealing the quantity of pay-per-views bought within the KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 match.

Talking in an interview, Hearn said that the duo managed to promote a rare quantity, making it to the fifth highest promoting PPV match of all time.

The rivalry between JJ and Paul incited the emergence of influencer boxing and drew a brand new fan base into the game. The duo first met in a white-collar conflict that captivated each the UK and the US, however led to a tie. A rematch was then scheduled for 2019, which noticed JJ chosen because the winner by break up choice.

Eddie Hearn described KSI vs. Logan Paul match as “unbelievable”

Eddie Hearn was notably engaged within the second match between the 2 YouTube stars, which happened on the Staples Heart in Los Angeles, California. Hearn was the promoter of all the occasion, which was touted to be a grand success as a result of sheer quantity of viewers and publicity it managed to garner.

Chatting with the interview, Hearn additionally said that:

“They know me from the KSI and Logan Paul battle…I feel it did about 2 million pay-per-view buys for this present, unbelievable…”

He continued:

“Pay-per-view within the UK, pay-per-view in America, pay-per-view all world wide. Big numbers. And as I stated, these two…improbable at partaking their audiences.”

Along with PPVs, the reside press convention additionally attracted over six million concurrent viewers on the time, making it among the many most talked about boxing matches within the historical past of the game.

The occasion’s earnings have been anticipated to be round £150 million, with each content material creators recouping seven-figure paydays because of the present’s success.

Followers share their response to the numbers

Followers have been flabbergasted on the sight of the numbers that had emerged as a result of tweet which was initially shared by British YouTuber AnEsonGib. JJ himself retweeted the clip. Listed here are a number of the feedback that have been shared within the thread:

With two million PPV purchases, KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 ranks fifth on this planet, solely behind boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s 4 matches towards Conor McGregor (2017), Manny Pacquiao (2015), Canelo Alvarez (2013), and Oscar De La Hoya (2007).