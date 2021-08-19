Ed Sheeran Announces New Album Release Date (And Shows New Single)

It comes in October and is the successor to “Divide” [“÷”]which was edited in 2017. The countdown for the fans is on.

The musician will release a new album at the end of October.

Ed Sheeran announced this Thursday, August 19th, that his next album will be out on October 29th. The title is “=”, which we can call “equal”. It is the British musician’s fifth studio album.

“My life has changed a lot in recent years: I got married, I became a father, I had feelings of loss, issues that I think about throughout the album,” said Ed Sheeran in a statement it is a work “very personal” and “of great importance” to you.

The musician also released his new single “Visiting Hours”. The “Bad Habits” theme, released in June, will also be part of the line-up for the new album.