Ed Sheehan tested positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran tested positive for Covid-19 (the new album will be released during the week)

The musician revealed on Instagram that he was sick and undergoing prophylactic isolation, but would continue to work.

Ed Sheeran announced through a post on the Instagram page this Sunday, October 24th, that he was infected with Covid-19. The musician is undergoing prophylactic isolation at home but says he will continue to work with interviews and some performances made with technology.

“I only come here to let us know that I unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19, so I am now isolated and following the government protocol,” the singer explained in the publication.

“I can’t make any personal commitments, so I’ll be doing as many interviews and appearances as I’ve planned from home.” Ed Sheeran ended the news with an apology to anyone who may have been disappointed with his lack of availability for the next few days and appealed to all fans to stay safe.

This summer the singer announced that he was going to release a new album. “=” Arrives on multiple platforms this Friday, October 29th. It is the follow-up to “Divide” [“÷”]which was edited in 2017.

The single “Visiting Hours” was one of his last albums that he released. Since the summer “Bad Habits” can be heard, a theme that is part of his current album.