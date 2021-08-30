Ed Asner died, the voice of “Up – Highly” (and much more)

Ed Asner died, the voice of “Up – Highly” (and much more)

The actor had a long career: he participated in more than 400 projects between films and series. I was 91 years old.

Ed Asner with the character Carl Fredricksen.

Edward Asner died this Sunday, August 29th. According to an official, the 91-year-old American actor was at home and died of natural causes. “We are sorry to announce that our beloved Patriarch died peacefully this morning. We cannot express the sadness we feel, ”the family wrote on Twitter.

Ed Asner has had a long career. In total, the actor participated in more than 400 films and series and never stopped working. Some of his most famous roles were Carl Fredricksen’s “Up – Highly”; Lou Grants in “The Singles”; or that of Santa Claus in “Elf – The False Elf”.

During his career, Asner won seven Emmy Awards and was nominated for several others. There are still several projects to debut involving an actor from Kansas City.

