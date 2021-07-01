Economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market

The global wastewater treatment chemicals market is projected to augment during the 2019-2026 timeframe due to the increase in urbanization. For instance, as per United Nations reports, by 2050 approximately 2.5 billion people will be added to the urban population. Out of this, a 90% increase will be recorded in the Asian and African countries. Moreover, a surge in industrialization and economic development is anticipated to boost the global market in the forecasted years. The need for factories related to oil & gas processing, manufacturing metals, textiles, hardware & electronics, and much more in today’s time is projected to fuel the market growth. The industries use water continuously for everyday activities, thus generating wastewater. The industries tend to convert wastewater into reusable water. This water is reused till the basic properties of water are lost during industrial processes. Apart from this, the increase in the consumption of water worldwide has pushed government bodies to make strict rules on the TSS (Total Suspended Solids) level in the water bodies that help in eradicating water impurities. These are factors are promoting the growth of the global market in the forecasted years. However, the availability of various filtration techniques like sludge treatment, granular media filtration, and chlorination worldwide is anticipated to be the biggest restrain of the market.

{What will the sample contain?

The sample will give the stakeholder an outline of the report. It will give an overview/framework of the aspects of the market that have been covered in the content of the actual report. The report, unlike the sample, will bear numerical data and market insights associated with a price.}

Key Players of the Market

The leading players of the global wastewater treatment chemicals market are as follows:

Kemira

Lonza Group

The Dow Chemical Company

GE Water & Process Technologies

Hydrite Chemical

Carus Corporation

Thermax

BWA Water Additives

AkzoNobel

Nalco-Ecolab

BASF

These market players are focusing on devising exclusive strategies for enhancing SWOT scrutiny, novel product developments, mergers & acquisitions of promising businesses, creating robust portfolios, and investments in research & development activities. For instance, in September 2019, Clariant, a chemical company, launched a new wastewater treatment plant at the ICS (Industrial & Consumer Specialties) site in Bonthapally, India. This water plant can treat 300-kilo liters of wastewater every day.

Key Highlights of the Report

As per a recent report offered by Research Dive, the global wastewater treatment chemicals market is projected to experience massive growth during the analyzed timeframe. This report amalgamates the present growth of the market and the future dynamics of the market. Moreover, market scrutiny is put forth by experts by analyzing facts and figures through primary and secondary research methods. Also, reference material from authentic sites is referred during report filing. The report also talks about the Covid-19 impact on the market worldwide.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/