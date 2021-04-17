Economic Impact of Coronavirus on RF Semiconductor Market to Reap Excessive Revenues

A major factor responsible for the surging demand for RF (radio frequency) semiconductors is the increasing usage of smartphones in several countries, especially developing nations such as India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Nigeria. Since the last decade, there has been a drastic rise in the utilization of smartphones in both developed and developing nations, and this trend will push up even more in the future years.

This is ascribed to the rising spending power of the people in the middle-income bracket and the increasing urbanization rate in various countries around the world. Besides the growing usage of smartphones, the increasing integration of the internet of things (IoT), especially in various business operations is also boosting the need for robust network capacities across the world.

As a result, the global RF semiconductor market is predicted to grow, in value, from $2.1 billion to $5.0 billion from 2019 to 2030. Furthermore, the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2020—2030, as per the forecast of the market research firm, P&S Intelligence. The IoT technology helps develop an interconnected framework of various devices and systems such as smart devices via secure networks.

