Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Hospital Bed Market to Reap Excessive Revenues

Around the world, cases of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, diabetes, and an array of other chronic and acute diseases are increasing. This is expected to drive the global hospital bed market from $3,712.1 million in 2019 to $8,276.7 million by 2030, at a 7.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence. All these diseases and a lot of other health issues result in hospitalization, with the number of hospitalized patients increasing rapidly.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hospital-beds-market/report-sample

When type is taken into consideration, the hospital bed market is divided into pressure relief, general, bariatric, pediatric, birthing, and others (which include perinatal beds for babies, VIP, and psychiatric beds). Out of these, the general division accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2013–2017) and is projected to contribute the largest revenue share to the market during the forecast period as well. The reason for this is that these beds are cheaper as compared to other specialty hospital beds, including pediatric and bariatric beds.

Make an Enquiry Before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=hospital-beds-market

Another factor contributing significantly to the growth of the hospital bed market is technological advancements. Several technological advancements, such as the availability of automatic beds and internet of things (IoT)-enabled hospital beds, are predicted to drive the growth of the market. IoT-enabled hospital beds provide several features such as maintenance of height and position of the bed and control of the temperature of mattresses. Players in the domain are further coming up with power mattresses. These mattresses help in the redistribution of pressure which further improves the blood circulation in bed ridden patients.

This study covers