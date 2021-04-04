Economic Impact of Coronavirus on GIS in Disaster Management Market to Reap Excessive Revenues

Geographically, North America was the dominating region in the GIS in disaster management market during 2014–2019. The U.S. is expected to be the major market for GIS-enabled disaster management solutions in the near future. As mentioned in a report by P&S Intelligence, Florida, Alabama, and Georgia had to deal with more than 30 tornadoes in March 2019.

Emergency management organizations, such as the National Weather Service (NWS) of the U.S., have effectively adopted this technology to track and map the path of tornadoes, to get details about their length, magnitude, and start and endpoints. Keeping in view the changing climatic conditions and surging number of natural disasters the governments of Asia-Pacific countries are also incorporating GIS-based applications to deal with ecological uncertainties.

Countries including China, India, Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea often deal with disasters, such as floods and cyclones, which leave a long-term impact, causing huge loss of life and property. To deal with such loss and minimize the effects, government agencies are adopting the GIS technology. The focus of these countries is on the adoption of platforms that support in better understanding and responding to natural mishaps.

