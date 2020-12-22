Economic Impact of Coronavirus on CAD Software Market to Reap Excessive Revenue

The global computer-aided designing (CAD) software market is predicted to reach a value of $18.7 billion in 2030, increasing from $9.3 billion in 2019, progressing at a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market is being driven by the rising usage of CAD software in the packaging industry and increasing adoption of the technology in the automotive industry.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cad-software-market/report-sample