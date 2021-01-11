eCommerce Packaging Market 2021| Global Product Packaging Industry Trends and Statistics for Amcor Limited, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Mondi Group, Sealed Air Corp, WestRock Co. and Many More with Regional Analysis and Forecast till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The packaging is the technique of covering or coating a product with packaging materials to protect goods. The packaging is exclusively done for storage, sale, and distribution purposes. The recent improvements in the e-commerce market have amplified the demand for e-commerce packaging’s. The sales for e-commerce has been further increasing and is expected to grow due to increasing access to the internet.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing popularity of smart packaging, increasing demand for protective packaging and secondary packaging are some of the major factors driving the growth of the E-commerce packaging market. However, the need for e-commerce packaging to comply with strict regulations, increasing environmental concerns for safety, complex supply chain, and difficulties in optimizing packaging size may restrain the growth of the e-commerce packaging market over the forecast period. The striking offers in e-commerce have further boosted the growth of the e-commerce market, which in turn drives the demand for e-commerce packaging globally.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the e-commerce packaging market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of e-commerce packaging market with detailed market segmentation by material, end-user vertical. The global e-commerce packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading e-commerce packaging market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the e-commerce packaging market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global e-commerce packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, end-user vertical. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as plastic, corrugated board, paper, other materials. On the basis of end-user vertical, the market is segmented as fashion and apparel, consumer electronics, food and beverages, personal care products, other end-user verticals.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global e-commerce packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The e-commerce packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting e-commerce packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the E-commerce packaging market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the e-commerce packaging market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from e-commerce packaging market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for e-commerce packaging market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the e-commerce packaging market.

The report also includes the profiles of key e-commerce packaging market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AMCOR LIMITED

BILLERUDKORSNäS AB

DS SMITH PLC

GEORGIA-PACIFIC LLC

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

MONDI GROUP

ORORA PACKAGING AUSTRALIA PTY LTD.

SEALED AIR CORP.

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

WESTROCK CO.

