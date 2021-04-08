Eco Tourism Market Share to record strong CAGR through 2027

According to the report titled ‘Global Eco Tourism Market Size study, by Type (Cultural tourism, Rural Tourism) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global eco tourism market is reckoned to register a momentous growth during 2020-2027.

Booming tourism sector, increasing tourists, and mass scale tourism causing environmental harm to tourist places are driving global eco tourism market growth. For those uninitiated, eco tourism is sustainable tourism that focuses on mitigating the negative effects of mass visits on natural areas, such as the eradication of indigenous people, environmental disruptions, and more, while learning about the ecosystem and contributing to its conservation. It helps preserve the environment and maintain the well-being of local people. The activity requires visits to fragile, scenic, and relatively undisturbed natural areas. It is a small-scale and low impact alternative to traditional mass tourism.

Growing environmental awareness in consort with government efforts to safeguard and preserve the nature is propelling global eco tourism market growth. More than 90 nations have an ecotourism initiative operating at a national or regional level, as per the International Ecotourism Society. In addition, rising global warming and other environmental threats further raises the demand for solutions to conserve the nature, which is encouraging the visitors to opt for eco-tourism.

According to credible statistics, Earth’s surface temperature, in 2019, was around 0.95 degrees Celsius higher than the average for the 20th century. Rise in sea level, decline in Arctic ice and, growth in number of weather-related disasters, including hurricanes, floods and droughts, are likely be the cause of global surface temperature anomaly, hence prompting the adoption of eco tourism practice. However, the lack of knowledge regarding the same may act as a restraining factor for worldwide eco tourism industry landscape.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific eco tourism industry is anticipated to accrue modest gains by the year 2027, on account of inclination towards travel and high disposable income.

Major contenders impacting global eco tourism market dynamics are Responsible Travel, National Geographic Expeditions, Good Travel Company, Baobab Travel Limited, and Natural Discovery.

From the regional perspective, global eco tourism market sphere is segmented into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report claims that Europe holds a significant market share currently and is projected to grow further over the forecast period. The regional growth is credited to numerous tourist places in the region, along with rising cognizance among the population.

