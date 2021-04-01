Eco-Friendly Straws Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021
Global Eco-Friendly Straws Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Eco-friendly straws, for example, glass straws, compostable straws, metal and bamboo straw are supplanting plastic straws, as last one makes a lot of plastic waste. The eco-friendly straws are either composed of bio-based materials such as paper or reusable materials. These materials incorporate nourishment grade glass, metal or silicone. Surging nourishment and drink utilization among individuals frequently incline them towards neighborly items rather than plastic, extending eco-friendly straws showcase. Growing stringent regulations on plastic use drives the market growth. Further the widespread utility of Plastic straws coupled with ban on use of plastic products creates tremendous market opportunity for eco-friendly straws. As from 1st October 2020, single use Plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds were banded in England. The ban has also made it illegal to sell these plastic products. Thus, providing lucrative opportunity for Eco-friendly straws market. As per the government of England 4.7 billion plastic straws, 316 million plastic stirrers and 1.8 billion cotton buds are used in England per year which end in the ocean. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental protection supports the market growth. While, swelling number of restaurants and fast food outlets which are adopting eco-friendly straws boost the market growth. As the Dunkin’s, the doughnut and Coffee chain has replaced its foam cups with paper cups in 100 percent of their stores globally and has aimed to transition from plastic to wooden stir sticks by mid2021. For this, 250 restaurants across the US have begun testing new biodegradable straws. However, lack of lack of awareness impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, advent of new materials and technologies presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Eco-Friendly Straws market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well -established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing awareness for environment protection would create lucrative growth prospects for the Eco-Friendly Straws market across Asia-Pacific region.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1810
Major market player included in this report are:
Huhtamaki Oyj.
Biopac (UK) Ltd.
Sulapac Oy
The Paper Straw Co.
Vegware Ltd.
Hello Straw
The Blue Straw
JOVAMA
Wilbistraw
SAS OSTONE
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Paper
Virgin Craft Paper
Recycled Paper
Pasta
Glass
Bamboo
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Metal
By Product Type:
Straight Straw
Flexible Straw
By Straw Width/Diameter:
< 7 mm
7-10 mm
10-15 mm
> 15 mm
By End-Use:
Food Service
Hotels & Logistics
Bars & Lounges
Cafes & Fast Food Outlets
Cinemas
Airline & Railway Catering
Institutional
Educational
Healthcare
Corporate
Household
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1810
Target Audience of the Global Eco-Friendly Straws Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors