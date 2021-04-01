Eco-Friendly Straws Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021

Global Eco-Friendly Straws Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Eco-friendly straws, for example, glass straws, compostable straws, metal and bamboo straw are supplanting plastic straws, as last one makes a lot of plastic waste. The eco-friendly straws are either composed of bio-based materials such as paper or reusable materials. These materials incorporate nourishment grade glass, metal or silicone. Surging nourishment and drink utilization among individuals frequently incline them towards neighborly items rather than plastic, extending eco-friendly straws showcase. Growing stringent regulations on plastic use drives the market growth. Further the widespread utility of Plastic straws coupled with ban on use of plastic products creates tremendous market opportunity for eco-friendly straws. As from 1st October 2020, single use Plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds were banded in England. The ban has also made it illegal to sell these plastic products. Thus, providing lucrative opportunity for Eco-friendly straws market. As per the government of England 4.7 billion plastic straws, 316 million plastic stirrers and 1.8 billion cotton buds are used in England per year which end in the ocean. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental protection supports the market growth. While, swelling number of restaurants and fast food outlets which are adopting eco-friendly straws boost the market growth. As the Dunkin’s, the doughnut and Coffee chain has replaced its foam cups with paper cups in 100 percent of their stores globally and has aimed to transition from plastic to wooden stir sticks by mid2021. For this, 250 restaurants across the US have begun testing new biodegradable straws. However, lack of lack of awareness impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, advent of new materials and technologies presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Eco-Friendly Straws market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well -established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing awareness for environment protection would create lucrative growth prospects for the Eco-Friendly Straws market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Huhtamaki Oyj.

Biopac (UK) Ltd.

Sulapac Oy

The Paper Straw Co.

Vegware Ltd.

Hello Straw

The Blue Straw

JOVAMA

Wilbistraw

SAS OSTONE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Paper

Virgin Craft Paper

Recycled Paper

Pasta

Glass

Bamboo

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Metal

By Product Type:

Straight Straw

Flexible Straw

By Straw Width/Diameter:

< 7 mm

7-10 mm

10-15 mm

> 15 mm

By End-Use:

Food Service

Hotels & Logistics

Bars & Lounges

Cafes & Fast Food Outlets

Cinemas

Airline & Railway Catering

Institutional

Educational

Healthcare

Corporate

Household

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Eco-Friendly Straws Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors