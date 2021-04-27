Eco Fibers Market Outlook to 2027: Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Demand by Lenzing AG, US Fibers, Grasim Industries

One of the extraordinary trend witnessed in the use of eco fiber is that it is extensively accepted in several industry players and industries are also making tenacious efforts to adopt these changes. For instance, international companies like Nike, Otto Group, and Patagonia are shifting their focus on sustainability primarily to carbon emission, reduce waste, and energy. Furthermore, recycled eco fibers have also received huge popularity as it not only reduces harmful environmental effects nonetheless also ensures high premiums to the farmers and secured income.

The global eco fibers market is segmented on the basis of product into organic, manmade/regenerated, recycled, and natural. On the basis of application the eco fibers market is segmented into textiles/apparel, industrial, medical, household and furnishing, others.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Eco Fibers Market Research include:

Lenzing AG

US Fibers

Polyfibre Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Grasim Industries Ltd.

Wellman Advanced Materials

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co., Ltd.

China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd.

Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation

Teijin Limited

David C. Poole Company, Inc.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Eco Fibers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Eco Fibers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

