eClinical Solutions Market Future Scope Demands and Projected Industry Growth to 2027

eClinical solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% in the above mentioned forecast period.

Segmentation Of eClinical Solutions Market:

By Product (Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM), Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (ECOA), Electronic Trial Master File Systems, Clinical Analytics Platforms, Safety Solutions, Regulatory Information Management Solutions, Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Other)

By Deployment Mode (Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions, Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions, Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions)

eClinical solutions combine clinical technology and expertise and are generally used to enhance the clinical development process through data management and data scrutiny. Also eClinical solutions are serving researchers in end-to-end clinical research procedure providing solution, through appropriate management of lengthy clinical research process.

The ever-increasing R&D expenditure by pharma-biotech companies with improved IT expenditure allocations for drug development is amongst the important factors intensifying the growth and demand of eClinical solutions market. In addition, the high Adoption of eclinical solutions for improved data standardization along with increasing government funding and grants to support clinical trials is also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the increasing adoption of novel software solutions in clinical research is also enhancing the growth of the market. Likewise, the escalating operational costs and regulatory requirements associated with clinical research studies is also lifting the market growth in the above mentioned forecast period. The growing clinical research activities in emerging countries and rapid shift from manual data elucidation to real-time data analysis during clinical studies will further accelerate the expansion of the eClinical solutions market and are also are offering significant growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Competitive Landscape and eClinical Solutions Market Share Analysis

eClinical solutions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to eClinical solutions market.

The major players covered in the eClinical solutions market report are Parexel International Corporation, Oracle, Medidata Solutions, Veeva Systems, ERT Clinical, eClinical Solutions LLC, IBM Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Bioclinica, ArisGlobal, Advarra, Anju Software, Inc., Bio-Optronics, DATATRAK Int., ICON plc, Capterra Inc., RESONANCE HEALTH, MaxisIT, Signant Health and Biocom CRO among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global eClinical Solutions Market Scope and Market Size:-

eClinical solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, deployment mode, clinical trial phase and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the eClinical solutions market is segmented into electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management systems (CDMS), randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), electronic clinical outcome Assessment (ECOA), electronic trial master file systems, clinical analytics platforms, safety solutions, regulatory information management solutions, clinical data integration platforms and others.

Based on deployment mode, the eClinical solutions market is segmented into web-hosted (On-Demand) solutions, cloud-based (SaaS) solutions and licensed enterprise (On-Premise) solutions.

On the basis of clinical trial phase, the eClinical solutions market is segmented into phase I, phase II, phase III and phase IV.

The end user segment of eClinical solutions market is segmented into hospital/healthcare provider, contract research organizations (CROS), pharma and biotech organizations, medical device manufacturers, consulting service companies and academic institutes

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of eClinical Solutions in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

