ECG Telemetry Devices Market Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 To 2025 – Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, BioTelemetry Inc., GE Healthcare (GE Company), Medtronic Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare

The ECG Telemetry Devices Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the ECG Telemetry Devices market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the ECG Telemetry Devices market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, BioTelemetry Inc., GE Healthcare (GE Company), Medtronic Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Medicalgorithmics SA, Preventice Solutions Inc. and Hill-Rom Services Inc. (Welch Allyn).

The ECG Telemetry Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Arrhythmias Application Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Global ECG Telemetry Devices Market

Arrhythmia is a condition, in which the heart rhythm becomes abnormal. The electrical impulses occur too fast or too slow, leading to the reduced efficiency of the heart to pump blood. For the diagnoses of arrhythmias, various devices are used. However, ECG telemetry devices are the most effective tools for the detection of arrhythmias. According to World Ageing 2019 report, there were about 703 million population aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

Cardiovascular diseases are the major cause of deaths in the United States and the primary cause of acute care and physician visits. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, every year, about 735,000 people suffer from heart attacks. Thus, the rise in the number of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and heart attacks lead to an increased demand for diagnostic tools, in the country.

