ECG management systems market Application 2020- Industry Overview, Global Trends, Market Analysis, CAGR Values and Country Level Demand To Forecast by 2027

Global ECG Management Systems Market

An ECG (electrocardiogram) management system is a web-based electronic medical record that offers better workflow efficiency for doctors by processing, storing, and distributing the cardiovascular information of a patient. ECG management systems have advanced significantly over the past few decades, with improvement in efficacy and maintenance of medical records in the electronic form. The ECG databases play a pivotal role in medical and pharmaceutical research, due to which the demand for centralizing the diagnostic information using advanced technologies is augmenting. Therefore, the streamlining of cardiology workflow with information technology is likely to help hospitals manage a larger number of ECG data and patients.

Global ECG Management System Market Taxonomy

Based on the mode of delivery:

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By end user:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Clinics

Others End Users

Global ECG Management System Market Overview

Technological advancements in the ECG management systems is a significant factor supporting the growth of the global ECG management systems market. Previously, these ECG diagnostic systems had the basic cardiac diagnostic technology, and were used only to provide and store basic information pertaining to hospitals. However, the testing systems and management facilities have continuously been evolving to meet the unmet demands. The global ECG management systems market provides ample opportunities for manufacturers to come up with cost-effective ECG management equipment. For instance, in 2014, GE Healthcare introduced an upgrade Muse with i2 ECG technology, which allows bi-directional flow of data with non- GE based ECG systems. Furthermore, in 2014, McKesson cleared FDA approval for mobile medical software app called McKesson Cardiology ECG Mobile. This system reduces non-productive time by providing access to the ECG data for review and report. Furthermore, in 2011, LUMEDX Corporation introduced the HealthView Chest management solution, which produces ECG data and compiles the historical information of patients before their hospitalization.

In addition, rampant growth of the global ECG management systems market is attributed to the increasing number of ECG tests of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.7 million people died of cardiovascular disease in 2015, which represent around 31% of deaths occurred globally. Increasing number of cardiovascular disease patients with larger number of ECG data demands for better data management system, which is expected to drive the ECG management system market. Escalating number of heart-related disorders, improving healthcare facilities, and rising number of governmental programs are projected to boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global ECG management systems market is geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, Middle East, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. North America is reported to dominate the global market due to a high adoption rate of advanced technology and increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases in the region. According to the American Heart Association’s 2017 report, around 92.1 million people in the U.S. were reported to be suffering from some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing ECG management systems market over the forecast period, due to increasing awareness about technology and growing number of hospitals in the region.

Competititve Scenario

Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Cardiac Science Corporation, CardioComm Solutions, Inc., Norav Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mortara Instrument and Suzuken Kenz are some of the major players in the global ECG management systems market.

These market contenders have been adopting various strategies to expand their product portfolios and ultimately augment their market share. For instance, in 2015, Cerner Corp. partnered with Mortara Instrument to introduce CareAware Waveform Management. CareAware Waveform Management offers physiologic waveforms, data, and alarms on device that aid in accessing patient record. All these technological advancements are expected to augment the ECG management system market over the forecast period. Furthermore, partnership deals between manufacturers and users, such as hospitals and clinics, for product promotion and installation are further likely to fuel the global market growth. For instance, in 2017, ScImagae, Inc. announced its partnership with WVU Medicine West Virginia University Health system to utilize ScImage’s PICOM365 Enterprise PACS throughout 8 WVU Medicine Hospitals.

