Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market 2020-2026 to Witness Tremendous Growth | Global Players – Novavax, GeoVax, Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Arbutus Biopharma, Bavarian Nordic , Nanoviricides

Global Ebola virus infection drug market is rising with a substantial CAGR in the forecasted period of 2019-2026. This rise in market can be attributed to the increasing number of Ebola virus infected patients , growing prevalence of Ebola virus infections, the lack of a reliable cure for Ebola virus infections and steady government support to Ebola research, developing Ebola drugs and vaccines.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Ebola virus infection drug market are Merck & Co., Inc, NewLink Genetics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited , GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novavax, GeoVax, Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Arbutus Biopharma, Bavarian Nordic , Nanoviricides, INC, Sarepta Therapeutics, Chimerix, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals, INC, Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, BioComo Incorporation, Peptineo, Bio-Excel, Geneone Life Sciences, IMV Inc, Etubics.

Market Definition: Global Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market

Ebola virus infection is a serious fatal condition which is caused by the four different species of Ebola virus in humans and non-human primates. It causes hemorrhagic fever which leads to internal and external bleeding and affects multiple organs. A person with Ebola virus infection at initial stage experiences sore throat, muscular pain, headaches. Vomiting, rashes and diarrhea at later stages along with decreased function of kidney and liver. At this stage some patients begin to bleed internally as well as externally. This infection has about average 50.0% of high risk of deaths.

According to WHO report dated 26 December 2018, a total of 591 Ebola virus infected cases, including 543 confirmed and 48 probable cases, have been reported from 16 health zones in the two neighboring provinces of North Kivu and Ituri. Of these cases, 54 were healthcare workers, of which 18 died. Overall, 357 cases have died (case fatality ratio 60.0%). In the past week, ten additional patients were discharged from Ebola treatment center overall, 203 patients have recovered to date. The highest number of cases was from age group 15‒49 years with 60.0% (355/589) of the cases, and of those, 228 were female. Peak attack rates have been detected in children aged more than one year (especially male infants) and females aged 15 years and older.

Segmentation: Global Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market

Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market : By Strain Type

Zaire

Sudan

Tai forest

Bundibugyo virus

Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market : Novel Drug Type

Zmapp

Favipiravir

GS-5734

TKM-Ebola

AVI-7537

Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market : Vaccine Type

cad3-ZEBOV

rvsv-ZEBOV

Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market : Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market:

In March 2015, ChAd3-ZEBOV vaccine is developed by GlaxoSmithKline plc in collaboration with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is under phase II/III of clinical trial and shows 90.0% efficacy rate, and the safety of vaccine and placebo is high.

In April 2015, VSV-EBOV vaccine is developed by NewLink Genetics and Merck & Co., Inc. in collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada is under phase III of clinical trial and currently in use and shows very high efficacy rate and the vaccine regimen appears to be well tolerated by adult volunteers.

Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market Drivers

Increasing number of Ebola virus infected patients

Growing prevalence of Ebola virus infections around the world

Increasing awareness about the infection

Lack of a reliable cure for Ebola virus infections

Steady government support for Ebola research including development of Ebola drugs and vaccines

Ebola Virus Infection Drug Market Restraints

The unpredictable nature of Ebola has slow down research efforts

Unavailability of effective treatment

Lack of awareness among the patient and physician about chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatment

