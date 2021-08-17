Ebola outbreak: Ivory Coast starts vaccination campaign | free press

The West African state of Ivory Coast was spared Ebola for years. An infection has now been registered.

Abidjan (dpa) – The West African state of Côte d’Ivoire has launched a vaccination campaign against the life-threatening Ebola virus after a first case was registered this weekend.

The Ministry of Health has received 5,000 doses of vaccine and will vaccinate health professionals and aid workers first, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the African Union Health Organization (Africa CDC), the infected person is an 18-year-old who traveled overland from Labé in Guinea to the economic metropolis of Abidjan and was treated in hospital there on Aug. 12 after suffering a fever.

According to the WHO, it is the first Ebola case in the former French colony since 1994. So far there is one more suspected case and nine contacts under observation.

Guinea did not declare itself Ebola-free until June 19. Twelve people had died there since February 14 from the virus disease.

According to official statistics, between 2014 and 2016 in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, 28,000 people were infected in an Ebola outbreak in West Africa and more than 11,000 died. In the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, an outbreak was declared dead in June 2020 after nearly two years.