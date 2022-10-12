EBay Sellers Charging Up To $1,000 For $100 Bottles Of Elon Musk’s Burnt Hair Perfume

“Fragrance Salesman” Elon Musk WireImage

Not less than 24 sellers on eBay are providing Elon Musk’s new Burnt Hair fragrance at markups of as a lot as ten instances the official value of $100.

The Tesla billionaire started providing the brand new fragrance on the web site for his Boring Co. on Tuesday, and claimed to have sold 10,000 bottles of a scent described as “the essence of repugnant need” inside hours of launching. At $100 a pop, that’s $1 million in gross sales.

The launch, as Forbes has written, continued Musk’s “file of capitalizing on humor and his enthusiastic fan base to rework seemingly joke merchandise into coveted merchandise.” On Twitter, he shortly modified his bio to “Fragrance Salesman.”

By Wednesday morning, some two dozen sellers on eBay had launched their very own resale campaigns at costs far above the official one. A brand new vendor named “chieflit” was providing the product “model new” for $1,000 or greatest provide. EBay’s website confirmed that one of many vendor’s 4 bottles obtainable had already offered. The vendor’s potential to jack up the value so excessive is a testomony to the cult of Elon.

Different sellers have been providing the fragrance for all kinds of costs, all properly above Musk’s official value. The Boring Co. has not stated how lengthy it deliberate to maintain the fragrance listed—so eBay sellers could also be hoping to have one thing precious if it turns into a quasi-collector’s merchandise. Or perhaps they only assume nobody will understand the providing costs are insane.

Ebay’s price-gouging coverage prohibits “providing objects at a value greater than is taken into account truthful or cheap.” The principles are particularly centered on prohibiting sellers from profiting off inflated costs for important objects throughout an emergency, which a joke fragrance clearly isn’t. The corporate didn’t instantly reply to an electronic mail looking for remark.