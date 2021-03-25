Eating Disorder Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Eating Disorder Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. Eating Disorder Market report objective is to describe market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast to the coming seven years. Report provides strategy and advance marketing, market-entry, market extension, and other business plans by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects.

Also, Eating Disorder Market report analyzes competitive progress such as joint projects, planned alliances, mergers and acquirements, new product developments, and research and developments.

Eating disorder market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of mental health disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the eating disorder market are Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Apotex Inc., Somerset Therapeutics, LLC, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amneal Pharmaceutical LLC., Eli Lilly and Company. AbbVie Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc among others.

Competitive Landscape and Eating Disorder Market Share Analysis

Eating disorder market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to eating disorder market.

Although the exact reason behind the eating disorders not known but it is supposed that family having medical history with eating disorders & other mental health disorders, increasing biological factors, such as changes in brain chemicals and increased social, emotional or psychological stress which decreases the self-esteem, perfectionism also boost up the eating disorder market growth. However, rising prevalence of eating disorder & sleep deprivation especially in adults and increased female adult population. But, no approved treatment for eating disorder and lack of patient awareness may hamper the eating disorder market.

Eating disorder is complex mental health condition that often required medical and psychiatric assistance. There is a misconception that overeating eating is healthy lifestyle choice. Disorder might start with obsession with food, body weight & size and this situation leads to some serious health problems such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, depression, anxiety, and arthritis, among others. It is estimated that In United States 20 million women and 10 million men have or had an eating disorder at some point in their life and binge-eating disorder is the most common eating disorder as compared to other eating disorders.

This eating disorder market report provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Eating Disorder Market Scope and Market Size

The eating disorder market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, patients, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the eating disorder market is segmented into anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, pica, rumination disorder, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, purging disorder, night eating syndrome and others

On the basis of treatment, the eating disorder market is segmented into medications, therapies and others. Treatment by medication further divided into antidepressants, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers and others. Therapies further divided into cognitive behavioural therapy, family-based therapy and other

On the basis of patients, the market is segmented into inpatients and outpatients

Route of administration segment of eating disorder market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical and others

On the basis of end-users, the eating disorder market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, eating disorder market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

Eating Disorder Market Country Level Analysis

Eating disorder is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, treatment, patients, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Eating Disorder market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

On geographically estimation North America dominates the market share due to increased investment by pharmaceutical industries for the advancement in the treatment and favourable reimbursement scenario. Europe holds second largest market for eating disorder due to advancement in technology and higher health care spending. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the eating disorder market due to increased rapidly improving health care infrastructure in the region

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Eating disorder market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

