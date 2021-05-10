Eateries Through Mobile Applications Are Propelling the Growth of the Ready Meal Trays Market Through 2027

Ready Meal Trays market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Ready Meal Trays market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Ready Meal Trays market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Ready Meal Trays market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe.

The ready meal trays market continues to showcase stunning prospects, with overall incremental opportunity of over US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027 from 2019, according to a recent Fact.MR study. Growth in consumption of packaged food products across both developed as well as developing countries is anticipated to increase the demand for ready meal trays during the forecast period. Ready meal trays are increasingly used by food processors and fast service restaurants to satisfy their packaging demands. Fast food service providers and caterers are showing a strong preference for ready meal trays in lieu of expensive glass crockery owing to the cost savings which they would otherwise incur on human resources for time consuming cleaning and breakages.

The rapid growth in urbanization and the fast paced lifestyle is shifting preferences of consumers towards food products which can be delivered, stored and consumed through ready meal trays. Increase in demand for convenient-to-carry packaging solutions for different food products based on functionality such as kosher, medicinal, organic and seasonal is also boosting the global ready meal trays market.

In the market for ready meal trays, manufacturers are developing trays, taking into account the type of meal and the number of items served. In the industry, ready meal trays are being sold by considering the tray compartments, food it will contain, recyclability and “ovenable” features. Regular ready meal trays are being designed to take into account the type of meal with superior features such as added lids, double cavity trays and excellent sealing properties made from high quality polypropylene (PP) sheets

Europe and East Asia Account for About 80% of the Global Market Share

The market for ready meal trays in Europe is presently one of the major areas, apart from Asia Pacific and North America. A formidable team of high-end retailers and premium food manufacturers have come together to facilitate the production of fully-recyclable ready meal trays in Europe. The important accelerator is the European Union’s Bio Based Industries Joint Undertaking Program for research.

The frozen food packaging industry and ready-to-eat food industry, with consumer appreciation is growing steadily in Asiatic economies. Mounting penetration of food retail facilities in developing nations such as China, Hong Kong and South Korea are anticipated to have an important impact on the worldwide economy. In India, food consumption through ready meal trays is anticipated to see double-digit development in the upcoming years, paving the way for enhanced demand for ready meal trays.

Fiber Based, Bioplastic, Ready Meal Trays are the New Winning Imperative

The market for ready meal trays appears to be fragmented with the existence of a number of businesses, and competition is growing fiercely with all businesses concentrating on enhancing their market position. The increase in online food delivery applications and the increased use of bioplastics are factors that are poised to provide huge opportunities for competitors. Manufacturers have conducted a number of marketing strategies to expand their geographical reaches, such as product development, mergers and acquisitions, and alliances. For example, packaging and labelling company Huhtamäki partnered with U.K. supermarket chain Waitrose & Partners to develop fiber based ready meal trays. Companies in the market for rigid plastic food trays are increasingly using bioplastics due to increasing environmental and health issues caused by the use of plastics.

The Fact.MR report offers a forecast of the global ready meal trays market for the period 2019-2027.

