Eastern Europe C4ISR Market Latest Technology Advancements, Infrastructure Growth and Global Developments 2021 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Eastern Europe C4ISR Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Eastern Europe C4ISR investments from 2020 till 2025. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Eastern Europe C4ISR Market is projected to witness a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

The Eastern Europe C4ISR market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Rostec, Ukroboronprom, WB GROUP, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, BAE Systems PLC, Thales Group, Saab AB, Rheinmetall AG, Elbit Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation Amongst Others.

Key Developments:

Rostec, Ukroboronprom, BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Northrop Grumman Corporation are some of the prominent players in the market. The incorporation of automation and artificial intelligence into the existing C4ISR technologies will help the players in developing advanced systems. This is beneficial for their growth, as it may help them gain new contracts for their advanced products. Players can utilize the growing market opportunities from countries, like Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, etc., which are currently planning for modernization of military tactical equipment.

Key Market Trends:

Growth in Defense Spending Driving the Market Growth

Several countries in Eastern Europe made huge increases in their defense spending in 2019. Especially among the NATO member states in Eastern Europe, there was sharp increase in military expenditure. According to SIPRI, defense spending by Bulgaria rose by over 120% in 2019, reaching USD 2.18 billion, and Romanias rose by 17%. In addition, Slovakia’s military expenditure grew by about 40% to reach USD 1.87 billion. Russia is the largest defense spender in Eastern Europe. The country has been increasing its military spending over the years. In 2019, Russia’s military spending increased by over 4.5% as compared to that in 2018. At USD 65.1 billion, Russian military spending was the fourth highest in the world in 2019. Furthermore, the military spending by countries, like Moldova, and Ukraine, also increased by more than 10% in 2019. The increase in military spending is expected to play a major role in the growth of the market in the region, as these countries are opting for major military modernization activities that will enable the procurement of new C4ISR systems and equipment, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.

