East Renewable Energy Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – PJSC RusHydro, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Enel Green Power S.p.A

East Europe Renewable Energy Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of East Renewable Energy Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The East Europe renewable energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5% over the period of 2021-2025.

Factors such as an increase in environmental awareness and regulations and decreasing cost per kilowatt of electricity generated are expected to provide a boost to the market. However, the high price of storage of solar energy is expected to restrain the market.

– The hydropower segment is expected to dominate the market as a vast reservoir of dams have been built across east Europe due to its history with U.S.S.R. It is expected to remain the largest renewable energy segment, in the forecast period. Most of the dams have been constructed in the Russia

– New models of solar cells made of a thin film technology that uses narrow coatings of cadmium telluride in solar cells, which has higher efficiency and lower cost may prove to be an opportunity in the sector.

– Russia is expected to have the largest share of renewable energy among the nations in the forecast period due to its significant consumption of electricity and government focus to decrease dependence on imported fossil fuel. The country is also expected to invest in renewable energy projects, which is likely to aid in the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

East Europe renewable energy market is partially fragmented. Some of the key players in this market are PJSC RusHydro, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Enel Green Power S.p.A., NOTUS Energy GmbH, SGS SA

Key Market Trends:

Hydropower Segment to Dominate the Market

– Hydropower Segment includes the different sized reservoir dams that can be used to provide renewable energy. Hydropower is the most used renewable energy in East Europe.

– Polands largest river, the Vistula, will be the home of a new dam combined with a power plant. The construction is expected to begin, in 2021, and completed, by 2025. 80 MCCOURIER of the hydroelectric power plant is expected to be created in the country through the project.

– Hydropower (including mixed plant) constitute almost 72.7%of the total renewable energy generated in the region, with nearly 69208 MCCOURIER of energy being produced, in 2019.

– Therefore, vast reservoirs of dam providing renewable energy are expected to continue to dominate the market due to its large size relative to other renewable energy and continuation of maintenance and little increase in investments.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

