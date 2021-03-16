East Africa Renewable Energy Market Insights, Top Manufacturers and Industry Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the East Africa Renewable Energy Market in its latest report titled, “East Africa Renewable Energy Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The East Africa renewable energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.5% over the period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Global East Africa Renewable Energy Market: Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC, Salini Costruttori S.p.A., Vergnet SA, Eleqtra Inc

Key Market Trends

Hydropower Segment to Dominate the Market

– Hydropower Segment includes the different sized reservoir dams that can be used to provide renewable energy. Hydropower is the most used renewable energy in East Africa.

– Hydropower (including mixed plant) constitute almost 78% of the total renewable energy generated in the region, in 2019. It is expected to remain the single largest renewable energy contributing segment in the forecast period.

– In 2018, an upgrade project began by the Kenya Electricity Generating Co. and Voith GmbH to increase the Wanjii hydropower project’s output capacity by about 20%. Modernization is expected to take place by changing the electrical equipment like turbines, generators, and control systems.

– The geographical features of the countries in the region aid in the creation of energy from hydropower. Due to the presence of physical structures like the Nile River, Mountains, and the great lakes.

– Therefore, vast reservoirs of dam providing renewable energy are expected to continue to dominate the market due to its large size relative to other renewable energy and an increase in investments.

Ethiopia to Dominate the Market

– The largest river in the world starts in the mountains of Ethiopia. Numerous dams have been conceived and built on the river, which has provided for renewable energy. However, water scarcity in the area has caused diplomatic differences between Egypt and Ethiopia and may cause some delay in executions of the projects.

– Hydropower projects produce most of the renewable energy in the country. In 2019, the country had 3817 MW of installed capacity produced through these projects. Hydropower constitutes 85.77% of all renewable energy in the country.

– In 2019, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Finance announced a tender for the construction of six solar plants, which are expected to have a combined 798 MW capacity. It is expected to be a public-private enterprise and is likely to decrease the country’s energy deficit. Large scale projects such as these also provide growth to the market.

– In 2020, The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is in construction. It is expected to have a capacity to generate 6000 MW when fully built. It is expected to become the largest operational dam in Africa, in turn driving the market during the forecast period.

– Hence, Ethiopia is expected to dominate the market due to its large increase in the installed renewable energy capacity in the forecast period.

