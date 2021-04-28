Easings planned for vaccinated people – Some countries are moving forward | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The federal government has announced that it will soon ease those vaccinated against corona, but some states are already doing their own thing.

According to a decision by the Bavarian cabinet on Tuesday, fully vaccinated people in today’s Free State are equated with people who have tested negative for Corona. Fully vaccinated people do not need to show a negative corona test when visiting the hairdresser. Hessen also wants to adjust its regulations – other federal states such as Rhineland-Palatinate have already done so.

However, at Monday’s federal and state vaccination summit, there were still no resolutions on nationwide treatment of vaccinated and convalescent people and possible relaxation of corona restrictions for them. Following an announcement by Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), the federal government wants to make a proposal next week so that a regulation can be passed by the Federal Council on May 28.

The FDP is doing it way too slowly. Your Secretary General, Volker Wissing, said to the “Bild”: “It cannot be true that the federal government turns on the turbo when limiting basic rights, but goes into junk mode when they are returned.”

FDP Group Chairman Stephan Thomae told the dpa: “While the Union and the SPD were in a hurry to make changes to the Infection Protection Act, the government is now taking a lot of time to address the exceptions to curfews and contact restrictions for vaccinated and convalescent people through a regulation. The restrictions on contact, in particular, can be quite a burden for the elderly and children, for example. “Particularly embarrassing” is that the federal government clearly wanted to delay discussion of the exceptions for vaccinated and convalescing people for as long as possible, Thomae said.

SPD party chairman Rolf Mützenich also called for the corona restrictions for vaccinated people to be quickly lifted. “That has to come quickly, because we should not let the court take the decision off your hands,” he told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung. Since it is now clear that those who have been vaccinated are unlikely to be able to infect others, the restrictions on fundamental rights for this group must be lifted step by step. As of Tuesday, 7.3 percent of people in Germany have been fully vaccinated against the corona virus.

The president of the German Association of General Practitioners, Ulrich Weigeldt, has now pushed for significantly more corona vaccines for medical practices so that they can vaccinate their patients quickly. In the “Passauer Neue Presse” he criticized politicians for preferring vaccination centers – but this was incomprehensible. “It’s not about deploying vaccination centers, but about vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as possible. And most of them want to see their doctor. “The existing good network of such doctors and also the specialists ensures that the vaccination turbo ignites.” That is why more vaccine must be put into practice, he said.

Weigeldt also criticized the fact that prioritization, ie the sequence of vaccinations, was not yet well understood in the political arena. “It cannot be a matter of Schedule F. Rather, doctors need discretion to vaccinate all those at risk first. “He is not in favor of giving up the prioritization completely.” But GPs must be able to deal with it sensibly and pragmatically and not stubbornly according to the rules. A certain flexibility is needed. “

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had stated that corona vaccinations should be possible for everyone in Germany by June – without the previous prioritization based on age and occupation and previous illnesses.