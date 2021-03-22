EAS Antennas Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global EAS Antennas Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global EAS antennas market to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% during 2021-2026.
Electronic article surveillance (EAS) antenna is a component of the loss prevention system adopted for mitigating the incidences of shoplifting and theft across retail stores. It is generally deployed at entry/exit doors to detect the passage of unauthorized items and instantly alert the store staff upon the detection of any unbilled items. Additionally, the EAS antenna is integrated with smart security tags that are recognized by the antennas to set off the alarm. They offer numerous advantages in providing suitability for delicate fabrics, cost-effectiveness, brand enhancement, convenient open display of products, enhanced consumer experience, improved product safety, etc.
Market Trends:
The expanding retail sector, along with the increasing adoption of source tagging systems for reducing thefts and shoplifting, is primarily driving the demand for EAS antennas. Moreover, the growing inclination of several supermarkets and mass merchandise stores towards high-quality security systems to minimize interference and offer their consumers an enhanced shopping experience is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, numerous technological advancements, such as the integration of radio frequency (RF)-based solutions with innovative EAS antennas, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Over the forecasted period, the rising popularity of high-tech product variants having an ultra-wide detection range, a lower rate of false alarms, and strong anti-interference capabilities is expected to bolster the market for EAS antenna.
EAS Antennas Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Agon Systems Ltd.
- Checkpoint Systems Inc. (CCL Industries)
- Great Eastern IDTech Pvt. Ltd.
- Glove Technologies
- Gunnebo Gateway AB (Gunnebo Group)
- Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd.
- Nedap N.V.
- Sensormatic Electronics LLC (Johnson Controls International Plc)
- TAG Company (Williams Lea Group Limited)
- WG Security Products Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- RF Technology EAS
- Acoustic Magnetic Technique EAS
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Apparels and Fashion Accessories Stores
- Cosmetics and Medical Stores
- Supermarkets and Large Grocery Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
