EAS Antennas Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global EAS Antennas Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global EAS antennas market to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% during 2021-2026.

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) antenna is a component of the loss prevention system adopted for mitigating the incidences of shoplifting and theft across retail stores. It is generally deployed at entry/exit doors to detect the passage of unauthorized items and instantly alert the store staff upon the detection of any unbilled items. Additionally, the EAS antenna is integrated with smart security tags that are recognized by the antennas to set off the alarm. They offer numerous advantages in providing suitability for delicate fabrics, cost-effectiveness, brand enhancement, convenient open display of products, enhanced consumer experience, improved product safety, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eas-antennas-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The expanding retail sector, along with the increasing adoption of source tagging systems for reducing thefts and shoplifting, is primarily driving the demand for EAS antennas. Moreover, the growing inclination of several supermarkets and mass merchandise stores towards high-quality security systems to minimize interference and offer their consumers an enhanced shopping experience is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, numerous technological advancements, such as the integration of radio frequency (RF)-based solutions with innovative EAS antennas, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Over the forecasted period, the rising popularity of high-tech product variants having an ultra-wide detection range, a lower rate of false alarms, and strong anti-interference capabilities is expected to bolster the market for EAS antenna.

EAS Antennas Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Agon Systems Ltd.

Checkpoint Systems Inc. (CCL Industries)

Great Eastern IDTech Pvt. Ltd.

Glove Technologies

Gunnebo Gateway AB (Gunnebo Group)

Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd.

Nedap N.V.

Sensormatic Electronics LLC (Johnson Controls International Plc)

TAG Company (Williams Lea Group Limited)

WG Security Products Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

RF Technology EAS

Acoustic Magnetic Technique EAS

Others

Breakup by Application:

Apparels and Fashion Accessories Stores

Cosmetics and Medical Stores

Supermarkets and Large Grocery Stores

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eas-antennas-market

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Blood Bags Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/blood-bags-market

Greenhouse Horticulture Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/greenhouse-horticulture-market

Faucet Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/faucet-market

Intelligent Electronic Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/intelligent-electronic-devices-market

GCC Commercial Printing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-commercial-printing-market

India Water Purifier Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-water-purifier-market

United States Agricultural Robots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-agricultural-robots-market

United States Feed Additives Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-feed-additives-market

United States Hydrogen Peroxide Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-hydrogen-peroxide-market

Europe Natural Sweetener Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-natural-sweetener-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group