Monday, September 19, 2022
Latest:

MCCOURIER

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Earthquake in Taiwan topples buildings
World 

Earthquake in Taiwan topples buildings

Nidhi Gandhi

Storyful

Fish Tank Spills as Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Taiwan

Bewildered fish were sloshed around their tank in Taipei City, Taiwan, as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Sunday, September 18.According to Taiwan’s Central Meteorological Administration, the earthquake hit in the early afternoon and had a depth of 4.3 miles (7 km). The worst affected areas were in the southeast of the island nation. Previously, on Saturday, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake was registered near Yujing.Further aftershocks continued to hit Taiwan since the earthquake, the administration said.Local police said one person died, and 43 people were injured due to the earthquake in Hualien County, the worst-affected in the area.Footage posted to Twitter by @ohayotaiwan shows a fish tank spilling over and TV screens shaking as the earthquake hits the area. Credit: @ohayotaiwan via Storyful

See also  Hundreds evacuated in Alaska after devastating storm flooding

You May Also Like

Montenegro Gunman Kills 10 Before Being Shot and Killed

Montenegro Gunman Kills 10 Before Being Shot and Killed

Jean Nicholas
McCourier.com 18

Will Russian’s gamers have to give up on the latest games due to Russia’s Invasion in Ukraine?

Nidhi Gandhi
Rumors Spread Quickly in Wartime Ukraine

Rumors Spread Quickly in Wartime Ukraine

Jean Nicholas