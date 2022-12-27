Earthfoam Makes Mattresses With Natural Rubber Rather Than Polyurethane

You apparently will not should rely many sheep with this mattress. Earthfoam/Stephanie Gonot

Will you get a greater night time’s sleep on a “pure” mattress? Earthfoam thinks so. The evaluations are good and the Illinois firm boasts six certifications for assembly honest commerce, natural, security and emissions requirements.

Earthfoam additionally makes pillows and mattress toppers. The namesake materials consists of pure rubber layered with “breathable wool and gentle quilted cotton.”

The renewable rubber is sustainably sourced from bushes in Sri Lanka, the place the corporate has established The Truthful for Life Improvement Fund to assist farmers and farmworkers.

“When Earthfoam purchases pure rubber from rubber tree farms,” the corporate says in a information launch, “a share of that buy goes again to a cooperative of farmers and staff to make use of as they see match to higher their neighborhood and dealing situations by initiatives corresponding to constructing entry roads, offering medical companies, and extra.”

The wool used for Earthfoam comes from a farmer-owned collective in New Zealand, the corporate says. The cotton is grown in India and Turkey with out using pesticides or artificial fertilizer and processed in licensed natural factories in Canada, Germany and Pakistan.

Utilizing rubber harkens again to the previous mattress days, earlier than cheaper, petroleum-based polyurethane foam got here alongside (now utilized in most mattresses offered at this time and linked to considerations about chemical off-gassing.)

Earthfoam Founder and CEO Karl Shevick Earthfoam/Ricky Kluge

Earthfoam Founder and CEO Karl Shevick acquired his begin within the textiles and manufacturing business however discovered himself “confused and pissed off by the shortage of transparency in relation to shopping for a mattress.”

Earthfoam’s singular objective, in response to Shevick, is “to supply an trustworthy product that brings sustainability to the forefront with out sacrificing perform or kind.” They name it an impartial, family-owned firm “making mattresses pleasant from tree and sheep to buy and sleep.”

The corporate’s mattresses and toppers are available in sizes from twin to California king. Their pillows are available in various ranges of firmness. The pillows are stated to soak up strain and keep cool all night time lengthy. The mattresses are stated to adapt to your physique with out the sinking feeling you might get with reminiscence foam.

As for the certifications, Earthfoam’s embody the World Natural Textile Normal (with a 20-year historical past), together with the World Natural Latex Normal, Truthful For Life, Greenguard Gold, Oeko-Tex Normal 100 and the eco-INSTITUT Foam Certification.

As for the evaluations, a publish at Inhabitat calls Earthfoam “extremely springy, sturdy and shockingly snug.” One other at House Remedy says the Earthfoam pillow “is the coziest one I personal.”

Earthfoam additionally packages its merchandise in paper as a substitute of plastic. Earthfoam/Stephanie Gonot

The mattress and topper include a 10-year guarantee. The pillow carries a five-year guarantee.

Earthfoam merchandise are offered on-line with free transport and in addition include a 100-day trial interval for mattresses and toppers and 30 days for pillows. Mattress costs vary from $699 for a twin to $1,499 for a California king.

This Illinois firm isn’t the one one who makes natural mattresses, after all. However they’re one of many latest. Different manufacturers embody Birch, Avocado and Saatva.

And in the event you’re having bother sleeping, in search of one thing to learn, or out there for a brand new sleeping floor, you may need to think about the virtues of unhazardous mattresses.