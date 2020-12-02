Earphones and Headphones Market: Business Development Strategies by Top 10 Industry Players

The major companies profiled in the earphones and headphones market include Beats, Bose Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Grado Labs, JBL Harman, Pioneer Corporation, Skullcandy, Shure Inc., Philips, and Sony Corporation.

Earphones and Headphones Market Outlook-2026

Headphones are basically a pair of small loudspeakers that are worn on or around the head over a user’s ears. Headphones are electroacoustic transducers, which convert electrical signals into a corresponding sound. They are also known as ear speakers and earphones. “Around the ear” and “over the ear” headphones have a band over the top of the head which holds the speakers in place. Another type is earbuds that consist of individual units that plug into the user’s ear canal. A third type is bone conduction headphones, which are typically wrapped around the back of the head and rest in front of the ear canal, leaving the ear canal open. The sale of electronic infotainment devices such as tablets, mobile phones, laptops, vehicle infotainment device, digital music systems, digital TV is increasing at a high rate, and headphones are major accessories for these devices. Therefore, increase in sales of electronic infotainment devices is expected to drive the earphones and headphones market growth.

Nowadays, the inclination toward fitness and sports is increasing, various manufacturers have developed headphones that can be used while carrying out sports activities. This segment is further expected to drive the market growth. While considering the product type segment, the “In Ear” type of products contribute to the major share of the market. Furthermore, increase in disposable income and continuous innovation in technology boost the growth of the earphones and headphones market. The earphones and headphones market is highly competitive and continuous innovation in technology is observed to satisfy the customers’ demands. However, excess use of headphones has adverse effects on the hearing ability of consumers, which limits their adoption.

Some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global earphones and headphones market include increase in penetration of infotainment devices, rapid technological advancement, growth in need of mobility services, and rise in disposable income. However, presence of counterfeit products and increase in manufacturing of low-cost fraudulent products restrain the market growth. Furthermore, increase in need for convenience by the consumers provide lucrative growth opportunities for the earphones and headphones market expansion.

The earphones and headphones market is segmented based on product, technology, features, distribution channel, application, and region. Based on product, it is categorized into in ear, on ear, and over ear. On the basis of technology, it is divided into wired, wireless, with microphone, and without microphone. Based on features, it is bifurcated into smart headphones and non-smart headphones. Based on distribution channel, it is segmented into online and offline. Based on application, it is categorized into fitness/sports, gaming, virtual reality, and music & entertainment. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the earphones and headphones market size with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the earphones and headphones industry.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current earphones and headphones market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

In Ear

On Ear

Over Ear

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

With Microphone

Without Microphone

By Features

Smart Headphones

Non-smart Headphones

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Application

Fitness/Sports

Gaming

Virtual Reality

Music & Entertainment

By Regions Covered

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

