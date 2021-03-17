Early-Warning radar Market growth and forecast research 2020 – 2027

“

Market Snapshot

Global Early-Warning Radar Market is anticipated to exhibit a 6.20% CAGR during the study period. The Early- Warning Radar is used to detect targets at long range. Depending on the distance of operation the Radars are operated on short, medium, and long distances in 2D, 3D, and 4D respectively. These radars are majorly used in the attack, defense, surveillance, and collision avoidance, and they are used mainly in the navy, air force, and army applications by military forces.

The global early-warning radar market is expected to witness significant market growth owing to the rising defense expenditures of emerging economies, advancements in solid-state electronics, and the replacement of obsolete systems. Furthermore, the government has increased its expenditure on the advancements of solid-state electronic systems and the replacement of obsolete systems. However, the growth of the global market is hampered by the high cost of development and operation of radars and the availability of radar jamming techniques.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The key competitors in the Global Early-Warning Radar Market are Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Saab AB (Sweden), Boeing (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales Group (France), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel), and HENSOLDT (Germany).

Market Segmentation

The Global Early-Warning Radar has been categorized based on Type, Range, Dimension, Application, End-Use, and Region. Based on type segment the market has been segregated into Air-Interception Radars, Bombing Radars, Navigation Radars, and Others. Based on Range type the market is classified into Short Range, Medium Range, and Long Range. By Dimension segment, the market is divided into 2D, 3D, and 4D.

Based on the Application segment the global Early-Warning Radar market is segregated as Attack, Defense, Surveillance, Collision Avoidance, and Others. By End-Use segment, the global market is segmented into Navy, Army, and Air Force.

The Air-Interception Radars type is estimated to register the largest market growth owing to register a CAGR of 6.97% during the review period. The segment is expected to gain a significant expansion because they provide an aiming solution for the launch of missiles and/or firing bullets on enemy aircraft.

Regional Analysis

Based on region the Global Early-Warning Radar Market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America is expected to drive the largest market owing to the highest share of 41.57% share in 2019. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the rapidly growing market for early-warning radars during the forecast period owing to the rising product demand from military forces and homeland security agencies. However, the increasing territorial disputes between the India-Pakistan and India-China borders, as well as in the Indian Ocean, the Himalayas, and the South China Sea. This has forced the militaries of these countries and neighboring countries to adopt early-warning radars to counter the surge in cross-border activities. Many major manufacturers are also focused on developing early-warning radars with advanced technologies to boost combat capabilities. Thus, the early-warning radar market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.01% during the review period.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Early-Warning radar Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Early-Warning radar Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Early-Warning radar will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

Thank You.”