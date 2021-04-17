Early school leavers can double | Free press

The number of students leaving school without a diploma could double during the Corona crisis. Youth care agencies in Germany are alarmed.

Berlin (dpa) – The youth welfare agencies in Germany are warning of a higher dropout rate as a result of the Corona crisis.

“In view of the two graduating cohorts, the dropout rate is likely to double,” said Lorenz Bahr, chair of the federal working group of national youth welfare agencies, the Funke media group papers). Every year, approximately 104,000 young people leave school without qualifications. “We now expect at least a doubling: 210,000 dropout rates in 2020 and just as many this year.”

This development will drag on through many layers and middle-class children will also experience an “earlier career break”.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99