Each Free Reward And Which Presents To Unwrap

Fortnite Winterfest 2022 has arrived. Which means a brand new Winterfest Lodge to discover (now referred to as the Cozy Lodge, for apparent causes) in addition to 14 days of challenges, rewards and good cheer.

Christmas timber now dot the land, Christmas skins dot the Merchandise Store, and you may get three free skins, a bunch of emotes, a pickaxe, some foyer tracks, a Again Bling and extra.

To get to those presents, merely click on the snowflake on the prime of the display screen within the foyer the place you choose Battle Move and different choices. It will take you to a different menu display screen the place you may choose the Cozy Lodge (why isn’t it a Cozy Cabin?) and also you’ll end up within the room pictured above. Be sure you examine for pizza slices (word the one in entrance of the sofa) which can grant you 10,000 XP every time. Resting by the fireplace may even grant random XP every day. In case you work together with the yellow gamepad no person’s utilizing you’ll drive just a little bike across the flooring of the room.

Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Present Information

Right here’s the complete record of free rewards obtainable to all people throughout the Winterfest Occasion (a particular Llama Again Bling is out there to Fortnite Crew subscribers as effectively). There are 14 rewards plus the bonus reward for opening each different current. This current is with Sled Prepared Guff in the course of the room the place he’s laying cuddling the package deal, and can wave you off when you attempt to open it up. Right here’s the complete record:

Sled Prepared Guff Pores and skin Arctic Adeline Pores and skin Rip & Tear Foyer Monitor Fractured Melody Foyer Monitor When The Wind Blows Foyer Monitor Fa-la-la-Llama Again Bling Wintry Whirligig Glider Har-Har-Har! Glider Ribbon Path Contrail Sledgecracker Pickaxe Gringle Present Wrap Slushy Sneak Wrap Lil’ Prancer Emote Increase Bauble Emoticon Season’s Guffings Spray

(A Slush-Confronted Spray and a Naughty or Good Spray have been leaked however I’m unsure they’re a part of these presents or have been merely not included).

In case you don’t wish to guess once you’re opening presents, right here’s a information to point out you what’s in every one. To the left of the sofa the place fairy Snowdancer and Cozy Knit Jonesy are enjoying video video games:

From prime left-to-right and down that’s:

Har-Har-Har! Glider Arctic Adeline Pores and skin Sledgecracker Pickaxe Lil’ Prancer Emote Slushy Sneak Wrap Season’s Guffings Spray Increase Bauble Emoticon Rip & Tear Foyer Monitor

On the fitting facet of the sofa we have now:

From prime left-to-right and down that’s:

Wintry Whirligig Glider Fa-la-la-Llama Again Bling Gringle Present Wrap Fractured Melody Foyer Monitor / When The Wind Blows Foyer Monitor Ribbon Path Contrail

In order that’s a complete of 14 presents since one contains two Foyer Tracks, with the 14th being the Sled Prepared Guff (principally a model of the Guff pores and skin from ages in the past). There’s additionally a free Gringle Guff pores and skin within the Merchandise Store proper now that everybody can declare on prime of all these different Christmas presents.

Joyful Holidays Fortnite avid gamers! And Merry Christmas!

Hat-tip to Fortnite dataminer Hypex for the leaked presents! Give him a follow on Twitter.