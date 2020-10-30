EA Sports sentenced to a heavy fine

Electronic Arts speaks of him again because of his loot boxes in the various titles of the FIFA series.

EA Sports in the viewfinder

The Dutch gambling authority fined EA in one case for loot boxes in the FIFA series. A fine is imposed after the Dutch court charges the publisher with violating the Betting and Gaming Act. In fact, this isn’t EA’s first attempt at loot boxes, especially in the FIFA Ultimate Team mode of its successful Footbalistic license, which is a huge source of income for the publisher.

Indeed, Electronic Arts has been the subject of numerous controls over the past few years, culminating in the “Pay-to-Win” box loot system implemented in Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

The Dutch Gambling Authority has stated

It is important to protect the populations most vulnerable to gambling, e.g. B. Minors. This is why a line needs to be drawn between video games and gambling.

The agency added in a press release: “Gamers are often young and therefore particularly prone to addiction problems.”

Despite this episode, the loot boxes are unlikely to be abandoned by EA, which is sure to want to keep these mechanisms for as long as possible. In the meantime, the publisher has to pay a fine of 10 million euros.