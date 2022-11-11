EA Sports releases FIFA 23 Path to Glory Team 1 with stunning cards of Lukaku, De Jong, and more

Romelu Lukaku and Frenkie De Jong are two of the a number of particular objects in FIFA 23 Path to Glory Crew 1. The brand new promo has gone dwell as per the anticipated time, and gamers can get a burst of World Cup-themed content material in Final Crew.

EA Sports activities has determined to combine all FUT World Cup modes with the prevailing Final Crew content material. It will permit gamers to focus on one mode and enhance their Final Crew squads. The primary such occasion might be discovering one of many eleven particular playing cards within the packs. That mentioned, their odds are low.

Romelu Lukaku and Frenkie De Jong are positive to have loads of calls for attributable to their league hyperlinks. Moreover, each Path to Glory playing cards have strong stats and may enhance additional. Let’s take a look at the entire record of all of the playing cards which are a part of Crew 1 of the brand new promo.

De Jong and Lukaku are among the many two finest Path to Glory playing cards of the primary crew in FIFA 23

Pretty much as good as De Jong and Lukaku’s Path to Glory playing cards are, they are not the highest-rated merchandise. That distinction belongs to Manchester Metropolis celebrity Bernardo Silva, who has one other particular card in FIFA 23.

The further they go in realising their ambitions on the pitch at the FIFA World Cup™, the better they’ll become in your Ultimate Team 😍.#PathToGlory Crew 1️⃣ is right here. See extra by logging into #FUT👇 https://t.co/dWUooDHqhP

Full record of FIFA 23 Path to Glory Crew 1 playing cards

Bernardo Silva CAM 90

Kalidou Koulibaly CB 89

Vinicius Jr LW 88

Frenkie De Jong 88 CM

Romelu Lukaku 88 ST

Antoine Griezmann 87 ST

Dani Carvajal RB 87

Jack Grealish LW 87

Serge Gnabry RM 87

Arkadiusz Milik ST 87

Ronaldo Araujo CB 86

Thomas Delaney CDM 86

Bryan Oviedo LB 85

Gonzalo Plata RM 85

This seems to be the primary promo in FIFA 23, the place all of the playing cards are equally potent to a big extent. Playing cards with lesser overalls, like Ronaldo Araujo, generally is a drive to reckon with. His base card within the recreation continues to be getting used closely by many.

All of the names might be scorching contenders for a minimum of just a few upgrades. The Netherlands and Belgium are robust contenders to go far within the FIFA World Cup. The additional their nation reaches, the larger De Jong and Lukaku’s upgrades might be.

Whereas the playing cards can be found throughout a number of packs, their odds might be low. It will result in larger prices in the marketplace earlier than the scenario stabilizes.

Moreover, FIFA 23 gamers can earn extra Path to Glory playing cards by finishing aims and SBCs. Steven Berghuis and Maxime Choupo-Moting’s playing cards are already out there, and extra are anticipated to reach within the close to future.

