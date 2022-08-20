The EA Sports Madden 23 game has not been released yet, but it will be within the next few weeks. Many people buy this game every single year because they love to play it, or they love just to collect it in general because of the Madden Cover.

John Madden is on this year’s cover. There was no vote for it this year like there has been in years past because Madden passed away over the past year. Video games usually put on the 2022 NFL stats on dynasty mode. Who are some of the NFL teams to stay away from this year in Madden?

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are one of the teams to potentially stay away from this year in Madden 23. Chicago doesn’t have a very good roster. Some people might choose them because they have quarterback Justin Fields, but the Bears don’t have many attractive things about their roster.

Darnell Mooney is their only good wide receiver, and at best, he is a number two or a three wide receiver. They don’t have any names that stand out. Cole Kmet will be the starting tight end, and he is not even a Top 20 tight end in the NFL. Also, their offensive line is a work in progress.

David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert will be the running backs. The defense is going to be very low-rated as well. Matt Eberflus is a first-year head coach.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons might be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. Atlanta trading Matt Ryan away this offseason signaled a rebuild. They traded him away to the Indianapolis Colts. Marcus Mariota will be the starting quarterback instead, and it feels like he is a backup quarterback instead.

Arthur Smith is the head coach for the Falcons. Atlanta is going to be a team you don’t want to play as if your opponent has a team like the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills. The Atlanta Falcons can’t really get after the quarterback, and they don’t really have an inspiring defense.

Calvin Ridley was suspended for the season due to gambling. Rookie wide receiver Drake London is their best wide receiver, and he can struggle this season. Olamide Zaccheaus is their second wide receiver. Kyle Pitts is an interesting tight end in Madden 23.

Cleveland Browns

Who in their right minds would want to play as the Cleveland Browns right now in Madden 23 with everything going on in that organization? Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been currently suspended for six games this year, but the NFL appealed the suspension though. As of right now, Jacoby Brissett is in line to be the starting quarterback. They traded away quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

The only few players that are interesting on the Cleveland Browns roster for head coach Kevin Stefanski are running back Nick Chubb, defensive end Myles Garrett, and cornerback Denzel Ward. Cleveland might be the fourth most interesting team to play with from the AFC North on Madden 23.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (Mitchell Trubisky), the Baltimore Ravens (Lamar Jackson), and the Cincinnati Bengals (Joe Burrow) are all better options because they are more fascinating to play with.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans might be the worst team in the NFL on paper this season and could potentially flirt with 0-17. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them ranked the lowest team in Madden 23. Davis Mills is an okay quarterback. The head coach is Lovie Smith.

They don’t have a noticeable name on the offensive side or the defensive side of the football. That is not a very good thing.

New England Patriots

In years past, they were one of the teams you wanted to play with on Madden when they had Tom Brady. On Madden 23 with Mac Jones at quarterback, it feels different. No wide receivers on the outside other than Devante Parker. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are the top tight ends under head coach Bill Belichick. Mathew Judon is their best defender here, though.