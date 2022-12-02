EA Sports adds FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Stories cards led by Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk has grow to be the highest-rated card within the FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Tales promo, which has now gone on-line within the recreation. The Dutchman has been phenomenal over the previous couple of years, and his particular card is a celebration of those moments.

FUT World Cup Tales has grow to be the most recent promo to be launched in Final Group, which is predicated across the huge soccer competition. Sticking to an built-in strategy, EA Sports activities has launched loads of content material based mostly on the FIFA World Cup. This has allowed gamers to focus all their rewards on enhancing the principle squad.

It goes with out saying that the Van Dijk card will likely be on the wishlist of virtually each FIFA 23 participant. The cardboard has phenomenal stats, which rockets him to top-of-the-line defensive playing cards within the recreation. Nonetheless, the Dutchman is not alone, and another glorious playing cards have been launched as a part of the promo.

Useful options to Van Dijk for FIFA 23 in FUT World Cup Tales promo

Whereas Van Dijk may be the perfect card of the promo, there are another notable additions. All these playing cards have boosted stats and total in comparison with their base editions. A few of these FUT World Cup Tales playing cards can carry out excellently within the recreation.

As the Knockout Stages approach, it’s time to celebrate the players who have written past and present FIFA World Cup headlines for their countries 😍🌎🙌FIFA World Cup Stories have landed in #FIFA23. See extra in #FUT 👇 https://t.co/Y3ED7qkimZ

Full listing of all FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Tales playing cards

Al Sherri ST 84

Lovro Majer CM 85

Axel Witsel CDM 85

Adrien Rabiot CM 86

Simon Kjaer CB 86

Alphonso Davies LW 87

Edinson Cavani ST 88

Marcus Rashford LW 88

Dani Alves RB 88

Richarlison ST 88

Leroy Sane CAM 88

Marco Asensio ST 89

Bruno Fernandes CAM 90

Gareth Bale RW 91

Virgil Van Dijk CB 92

Some thrilling additions have arrived as a part of the FUT World Cup promos. The trio of Sane, Asensio, and Davies have contrasting positions from their base playing cards in FIFA 23.

Van Dijk is not the one Premier League star current within the promo. Additions like Marcus Rashford and Richarlison will likely be glorious for these constructing Premier League squads. Furthermore, each playing cards have excellent offensive stats that permit them to dominate the meta.

Total, the FUT World Cup Tales promo is a wonderful set of playing cards that features footballers who’ve considerably impacted the FIFA World Cup. It stays to be seen how effectively these playing cards will do within the meta.

