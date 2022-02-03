€200 off this NEO QLED 4K 100Hz TV

Switch your TV now or never as it’s the final week of the 2022 winter sale. We are on a latest generation television that offers a very high image quality.

Samsung QE55QN90A: Neo QLED and 100 Hz for premium display

Samsung has developed several display technologies in-house to deliver an unprecedented image. After QLED and OLED, it’s Neo QLED’s turn to come to your home. This technology offers excellent brightness, superior to OLED, and high contrast thanks to Quantum Dots.

Unlike other TVs, the Samsung QE55QN90A uses mini-LEDs with micro-dimming, 40 times smaller than traditional LEDs, so we have an ultra-precise rendering with deep blacks, which could be better than a good horror movie, especially since the Stephen to enjoy Royal Box is on offer. In addition to using this technology, the panel offers a refresh rate of 100 Hz, which is very pleasant in terms of fluidity and even more so if you have a console. Everything is managed by a Neo Quantum Processor 4K processor, which also powers the Quantum HDR 2000. And for the sound, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+) is also in play, so you will have a great audio experience.

Don’t forget that this is a SmartTV and that you can install the applications of your choice (Netflix, Prime Video, MyCanal, YouTube…).

Otherwise, the QE55QN90A has a very nice diagonal of 55 inches, i.e. around 139 cm, and of course a 4K UHD resolution. The frame is only 25mm thick so it blends in perfectly with your decoration.

The price was 1599 euros, but with the sale it lost 200 euros, so you can order it for 1399 euros.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.